Anthropologie’s Adorable Holiday Decor Will Convince You To Decorate Early This Year
Like it or not, ‘tis the season to start thinking about the holidays. ‘Tis a stressful season, too, but don’t let the hustle and bustle of it all get you down. Whether you’re already formulating family plans or researching the best gifts to give, the best way to lean into this time of year (and not resist the holiday cheer) is by decorating your place to be as merry and bright as possible.
I know what you may be thinking: it’s still quite early to kickstart the festive mindset. And trust me – I’ve always been anti-early holiday decorating, but Anthropologie’s most recent holiday collection has persuaded me otherwise. They’re selling tons of timeless pieces to help you get a jump on the season, and my favorite part is that many of them can be used year after year. Single-use decor is overrated – heirlooms are where it's at.
From cozy Christmas doormats to candle holders I’m actually excited to spend money on, I scrolled through all of Anthro’s offerings to find 11 festive faves that’ll also sway you to start setting up early this year.
The best Anthropologie holiday decor pieces for 2024:
- Cookie Plate Printed Coir Doormat
- Confetti Glass Tree
- Merry Christmas Felt Garland
- Embroidered Stars Velvet Runner
- Poplar Tree Wall Hanging
- Lou Benesch x Anthropologie Stargazer Zodiac Ornament
- Willa Cotton Woven Throw Blanket
- Holiday Tree Glass Candle Holder
- Espresso Martini Cocktail Glass Ornament
- Chunky Knit Holiday Icon Stocking
- Wonderland Scene Monogram
Anthropologie
Confetti Glass Tree
I love anything with retro flair, and these confetti glass trees have definitely earned a spot on my mantle! I also really appreciate that they span beyond your classic red and green Christmas decorations, adding a subtle pop of color via pinks, blues, and yellows. They're shoppable in 3 colors so you can snag a perfectly complete set!
Anthropologie
Embroidered Stars Velvet Runner
For all the family dinners and parties to come this season, this cozy cotton-velvet table runner sets any food and drink spread up for success. You get a little bit of holiday charm from the embroidered gold starts without it being overly Christmas-y, so you could even use it in the dining room once the holidays have wrapped up.
Anthropologie
Poplar Tree Wall Hanging
This wall hanging is such a unique piece that you can customize based on each year's ornament collection. I definitely will be snagging this to curate my very own (and highly curated) ornament art installation. It's also a wonderful small space-friendly hack to hang up if you don't have space for a traditional tree!
Anthropologie
Lou Benesch x Anthropologie Stargazer Zodiac Ornament
Astrology fans, rise up! These eye-catching ornaments come in all 12 signs – which can be great for your own tree, or as a thoughtful personalized gift for any zodiac lover in your life. I just absolutely love the cozy touch of the velvet ribbon!
Anthropologie
Espresso Martini Cocktail Glass Ornament
Is the season ever merry and bright without an espresso martini? Year after year, this drink graces my family's bar around the holidays. This glass ornament is the perfect "spirited" touch for the season that doesn't require a huge monetary commitment, and with the right care, it can last you a lifetime.
Anthropologie
Chunky Knit Holiday Icon Stocking
You're never too old for stocking stuffers – I prefer mine packed with candy. The chunky wool knit of this adorable, bow-adorned stocking has a vintage feel that'll fit right in with any interior.
