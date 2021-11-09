Deck The Halls With These DIY Holiday Decor Tips From The Sorry Girls
We can't wait to deck the halls with all things red and green, but instead of spending a ton of money on Christmas decorations, we're looking to something a bit more affordable: DIY holiday decor. Not only will making your own decor save you money, you'll end up with something totally customizable and unique.
We spoke with Becky Wright and Kelsey MacDermaid of The Sorry Girls for tips and tricks that'll help you get in the holiday spirit. If you're not one of the two million YouTube subscribers who already adore this crafty duo, get ready because you're about to! Since starting their YouTube channel in 2010 while at university, they've become a full-scale digital media brand and have appeared everywhere from local newspapers to Good Morning America. Now, Kelsey and Becky are here to offer advice on DIY holiday decor that will last.
Planning
Get Inspired By Your Current Decor
These days, there are so many different decor options for every kind of style. But before you can start decorating your space, you need to take inventory of what you already have! Pinterest is one of our favorite resources for finding inspo because of how easy it is to search for ideas revolving around decor you already own. Already have a bunch of blue ornaments, for example? Use Pinterest to find creative monochromatic display ideas that will let you showcase your stash, without having to splurge on any new items.
Collaborate With Friends
Not only does Pinterest let you find ideas for products you already own, you can make collaborative boards with friends who have different styles than you to see ideas or projects that might be out of your comfort zone.
Go Window Shopping
Kelsey recommends checking out how other people in the real world have decorated. Go exploring and see how your local boutiques are decorating their windows, or how your friends are making their spaces look more festive. Take pictures of any artwork, store setup, or decor that gets your creative juices flowing.
The DIY
It can be very easy to feel intimidated by making your own decor, especially if you've never done it before. But there are a few different ways that you can make it easier on yourself while still getting that do-it-yourself finished product! Here are some ideas to get you started:
Give Yourself A Head Start
Find a piece that's already halfway to the kind of decor you want, whether it's already in the shape you're looking for and just needs some paint, or it's in your existing color scheme but needs some accessories. Thrifting your decor is a great compromise because it keeps you from having to build something from scratch and it's more affordable than buying something brand new.
"Maybe there already are plain glass ornaments you can thrift to get a whole bag of them for five bucks," Becky says. "And then you could just paint them yourself to whatever color [or] pattern you want."
When you take something you thrifted and make it your own, it truly becomes unique.
"You're going to make things more customized in that sense," Kelsey says.
Make Something Old New Again
We know it's difficult, but when you're thrifting for Christmas decor, try looking past the details of the product that you can change, like paint or accessories.
"People don't think about the fact that a little bit of paint goes a long way," Becky says. "Maybe that ceramic Christmas tree that's neon green and red is pretty ugly, but if you painted it in a nice shiny gold it's beautiful again."
Try your hand at reupholstering, add ribbons with hot glue, or give the final product a dusting of fake snow to transform it into something totally new.
Keep It Classy
To make the time and money you spend on a DIY worth it, focus on making something that will last over the next few holiday seasons.
"Go classic and timeless with your decor," Kelsey says. "It's like, 'Am I gonna bring this back next year? Am I gonna bring it back the year after that?' And if the answer is no, then I don't want it in my home."
Focus on colors and decor styles you know will give you years of use. If you spend a little extra effort now to DIY a good product, you won't need to buy new decor every year.
Should You Ever Buy Instead of DIY?
The pride of making something and having a totally unique product are just two reasons why DIY appeals to us (and to The Sorry Girls!). However, don't feel pressure to DIY something if you don't have the time, money, or necessary skills.
"I had a carpenter friend of mine make this custom media console," Kelsey says. "I know that my skill set and the tools that I have available weren't to the level that I wanted."
Even though Kelsey felt like, as DIYer, she should make the console herself, she decided to support her friend and asked him to make it.
"I still got the DIY custom aspect... but I knew at the end of the day I didn't have all the tools at my disposal," she says.
The Benefits
When looking for truly customizable holiday decor, nothing beats making it yourself, especially when you can't find the idea that's in your head anywhere else.
"We can both be very particular, and we both love design and style, so a lot of the time the things in our brain don't always exist for purchase," Becky says. "A really cool part of DIY is you can build it exactly how you want it to fit your exact space."
It's always rewarding to have a friend ask you where you purchased a piece that you actually made yourself. Then if they want it, they have to make it themselves as well!
"It's not just something they can go pick up at the store, so it makes it special in that sense," Kelsey says.
"That's the best, when someone asks you where something's from and you get to say 'I made it myself,'" Becky says. "It makes it all worth it."
