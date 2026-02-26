If the beach is calling your name but your closet is still stuck in winter mode, Hollister just launched the perfect sale to shop ahead of spring break. Starting February 26, you can snag 30% off all swim and shorts online, with the deal hitting physical stores on February 27. If you’re shopping on their site, you can take an extra 20% off everything else (think sundresses, flowy skirts, and cute basics).

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect bikini or the lived-in denim shorts you’ll wear all summer, you have until March 2 to snag your style wishlist for less.

We already scrolled Hollister’s 30% off swim and shorts sale for you. Shop the best finds below.

Hollister Brown Floral Reversible Triangle Bikini Top + Cheeky Bottoms Polka dots are undeniably "in," especially when it comes to swimwear. This set lets you rock not one, but two patterns, thanks to its reversible design. Both the top and bottom are flattering as can be and currently go for 30% off each while the limited-time sale lasts.

Hollister Butter Yellow Dot Reversible Triangle Bikini Top + Swim Shortie The same set is available in several different designs, including this butter yellow polka-dotted one. Both the bikini top and 'shortie' bottoms are on sale for $17.47 (was $24.95) each.

Hollister Navy Blue Floral Logo Graphic Triangle Bikini Top + Logo Side-Tie Cheeky Bottoms Another must-have swim set to grab while it's on sale is this beaded navy blue number. The floral accents will be perfectly on-theme if you're spring breaking on the beach, plus, you can easily wear it well into summer.

Hollister Low-Rise Medium Wash Denim Mini Shorts If you, like us, aren't all for the waist-squeezing, uncomfortable nature of high-waisted denim shorts, Hollister has come up with the ultimate solution. These shorts are low-rise to keep you feeling and looking your best, come in a variety of different washes, and arrive with a worn-in look so you can pack 'em in your suitcase and quickly jet off. They're currently on sale for $34.97 (originally $49.95).

Hollister 2-in-1 Convertible Maxi Skirt to Midi Dress This breezy white maxi skirt doubles as a midi dress, thanks to its wide fitted elastic waistband. The versatility! It'd make the cutest (and easiest) swimsuit cover-up, though you could also style it as a skirt alongside a tank or tee or as a dress and layer it with a light cardi and some sandals. Snag it now for $39.96 (was $49.95).

Hollister Callie Reversible Cami Hollister's reversible pieces are honestly too good. They're like getting two pieces for the price of one. This particular reversible cami comes in 11 different colorways to suit your personal style which are wonderfully versatile for spring and summertime layering. It's on sale for $11.96 (originally $14.95).

Hollister Off-the-Shoulder Banded Top So effortlessly chic, we guarantee this off-the-shoulder top will go everywhere with you this spring and summer since it's ultra-soft and easy to wear with just about anything, from jeans to skirts. It'll give your look a slight feminine edge and allow you to show some skin. Available in four colors, it's on sale for $15.96 (was $19.95).

Hollister Low-Rise Medium Wash Foldover Waist Baggy Jeans For those spring days that aren't totally giving 'shorts weather,' you can still rock some denim with these adorable baggy jeans. Though made for a looser fit, they're not unflattering or oddly-shaped, and the coolest part is they add some flair to your 'fits with a patterned foldover waist. They come in so many washes for $47.96 (was $59.95).

Hollister Cap Sleeve Button Shirt Dress This shirt dress is so sweet, all you really need for styling it is a cute pair of sandals or flats. We'd pair it with some red jellies ad a classic pair of sunglasses on our way to any spring break festivity. It's now on sale for $47.96 (was $59.95).

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more can't-miss sales and trending styles!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.