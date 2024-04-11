Get Ready For Warmer Weather With These Must-Have Denim Shorts!
Every year like clockwork, people get ready for the summer heat by flooding stores to find the perfect outfits that look and feel cool. While there are so many unique options to choose from, there's one staple your summer wardrobe absolutely needs: denim shorts! We've scoured the internet for the cutest pairs, from baggy tiered shorts to fun, embroidered options. So whether you're headed to a festival, opting for a boho chic look, or just want to beat the heat, these denim shorts are sure to go with any summer outfits you're planning!
Agolde Park Distressed Shorts
Starting off with the most simple and classic option: distressed denim shorts. Agolde does denim better than anyone I've seen and their shorts are top-tier! I actually own these in MULTIPLE colors because they're genuinely that good — so comfortable, and the fit is amazing. These are a staple for the coming warmer months for sure.
Agolde Parker White Shorts
Staying along with the classic theme for a minute, here are the same shorts in white! I recommend both of these as a worthy investment in your summer wardrobe because quality is just that incredible. With a lot of shorts I've purchased over the years, they start to deteriorate after a couple wears, but these do not! The quality stays the same, and I've had them for years!
Free People Now Or Never Shorts
Now we're getting to the more funky, festival season picks! These distressed denim shorts are sure to make a statement, unlocking your best festival looks immediately. I absolutely love the more gradient wash on these — all you need is a matching denim jacket, and you're good to go!
Free People Palmer Cuffed Denim Shorts
Double trouble with these double deep pockets! These are too cute, giving a different, fun take on denim shorts. I love how they're styled above with clogs for a more quirky look.
Mavi Embroidered Cutoffs
Embroidery for spring? Say less! IMO, this is the cutest pair of denim shorts on the list with all the adorable floral embroidery details. They're styled to perfection with the white mary janes!
Frame Pocket Denim Shorts
Looking for a darker wash? These denim shorts are perfect! The almost '30s-inspired sailor look is giving all that vintage goodness I love! Pair these pants with a striped top and black flats!
Driftwood Bermuda Shorts
More embroidery coming your way! I love it when brands spice up a classic piece with fun detailing like this! These denim shorts have colorful embroidered flowers all over — a fun, quirky way to take on longer shorts coming back into style. I definitely see these paired with a loose crochet top at your next summer concert!
Levi's 501 Mid Cut Offs
Levi's do no wrong with denim, and these shorts are no exception. 501's are a classic style that have ben around for years and years so these will be sure to be a classic piece in your wardrobe. Style them with white hi-tops like above!
Free People Fleur Denim Shorts
These Free People denim shorts deviate from the norm with their unique, billowy silhouette! They're comfy, cute, and ideal for a more casual festival season look. These could be dressed down perfectly with a pair of Birkenstocks and flared sleeve top!
