10 Ways Your Home Office Design Is Killing Your Productivity
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
I've been working from home since long before it became the norm. And my "office" has evolved from a spindled-back chair at the kitchen table to an airy home office with a view. Back then, my productivity took a hit without essentials like adequate storage space, comfortable seating, and a bit of privacy. While it has its perks, working from home comes with its fair share of challenges; your home office setup doesn't need to be one of them.
Here are 10 ways to redesign your home office for better productivity!
1. Bad LightingDim or harsh overhead lighting can strain your eyes and limit your focus. Try to get close to a window for natural light or use daylight bulbs to mimic sunlight to boost your mood, creativity, and focus. Find a desk lamp that works for you too!
2. Clutter Everywhere
A cluttered desk equals a cluttered mind, IMO. Reduce the stress that comes with a disorganized and cluttered desk by bringing in shelves and organizers; finding sleek cable-management solutions; and removing any unnecessary items to reduce visual distractions.
3. Uncomfortable Furniture
If you're sitting most of the day, it's so important to invest in a good desk chair. An unsupportive chair or poorly sized desk can be uncomfortable, making it harder to stay focused for long periods of time. Your back will thank you!
4. No Boundaries Between Work and Home
Distractions at home like kids and partners can kill your productivity. Avoid blurring the line between work and home life by designating a private space, separate from high-traffic spaces, for your work hours if you can. Use rugs, curtains, or acoustic panels to reduce noise too.
5. Lack of Storage
I get it, they're not the best-looking pieces in your home, but without proper filing systems you’ll waste time hunting for important documents or supplies. Invest in modern storage options that look good too from Mustard Made and The Container Store.
6. Unoptimized Tech Setup
Slow Internet or outdated tech tools can make you feel totally frustrated and can slow down your productivity. Upgrade your Internet to a faster connection, and refresh your tech gadgets and programs to make sure you work more efficiently.
7. Awkward Desk Placement
Placing your desk in a spot with too much noise, traffic, or distractions — like facing a TV — will guarantee to disrupt your concentration. Find a more zen spot where you can focus on the tasks of the day.
8. Ignoring Ergonomics
Check your monitor height, keyboard positioning, and add a wrist rest so you don't lead to feeling uncomfortable and fatigued, cutting your workday short.
9. Lack of Personalization
A sterile, uninspiring office design does your motivation and creativity no favors. Make work feel less like a chore by adding personal touches through artwork, personal photos, candles, some fresh flowers or plants. Greenery can improve air quality and actually reduce work stress. Add a little snack station for quick energy boosts and keep water handy. Also, your Zoom backgrounds should reflect your personality!
10. No Inspiration
No matter what you do — whether it's a creative work or something more analytical — you want to feel inspired. Personalization can help, but dive into vision boards, books, magazines, quotes that inspire your work and help you bring fresh ideas to your workday. Color psychology can help too: blues and greens encourage focus and reduce stress while pops of yellow or orange can spark creativity! Break out the paint if needed!
