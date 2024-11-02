12 Home Decor Trends To Watch Out For In 2025
Designing the perfect home is like self-care. Our spaces are increasingly evolving into our personal sanctuaries as more of us blend our living and working spaces. In 2025, this trend will continue, transforming homes into multifunctional havens: wellness retreats, gathering spots, hubs of tech convenience, and true reflections of personal style. "Creating a personal space and putting your signature on your home to create something unique will be a 2025 trend," says Lily Li, an interior designer from San Francisco's BoConcept. Gone are the generic, cookie cutter designs we see everywhere. 2025 will be all about you and what you love.
Here are top design trends for 2025, according to a recent Home Lifestyles 2025 report from global trend forecaster WGSN, plus our favorite 2025 trends buzzing on the home decor scene!
Elevated 70s
Design: A1000XBetter | Photo: Michael P.H. Clifford
Wood drenching is back from the '70s with a more grown-up look. Resurfacing are elevated designs and quality woods with '70s decor like sleek chrome lamps, shag rugs, chenille, and burgundy. Disco lamps optional.
Post-Modernism
CB2
CB2 Bodene Ivory Resin Coffee Table
Inspired by 1980s post-modernism, AKA "the designer decade," everything from coffee tables to sofas are coming out with unique shapes and unexpected designs. Look for more sculptural pieces that play together with a still-minimal vibe.
Asymmetrical Rugs
Etsy
Etsy Handtufted Irregular Shaped Rug
Hopping on the curve trend are rugs in 2025. Play with your wooly shapes for a more organic look.
Intentional Design
Design: A1000XBetter | Photo: Michael P.H. Clifford
As more people become concerned about climate change, WGSN expects 2025 will bring more services that help us reuse and repair. Things like refillable beauty products, climatarian cuisine (food chosen based on its carbon footprint), and products and services that encourage DIY, resale and repair will be big in 2025. Choosing quality pieces that will stand the test of time and even incorporating vintage pieces for their uniqueness and sustainability factor will be part of this trend.
Warm Neutrals
Ruggable
Ruggable Laine Ivory & Natural Tufted Rug
Warm neutrals like chalk, oat milk and taupe are colors that we'll see more of for versatile home decor. But don't worry, color will be back in a big way too. Organic greens like kelp and emerald, oxblood, clay, sepia, and terracotta will add some richness while soothing pastels like glacier blue and mellow peach, plus flashes of brights like pink and teal, will also grace our 2025 homes.
Color + Pattern Drenching
Color drenching will remain a strong trend in 2025, with bold, saturated hues covering entire spaces for a cohesive, dramatic effect. Layering patterns on patterns will also make a statement, as wallpaper and fabric work together to bring texture, character, and a fresh canvas to your space.
Statement Ceilings
Rebel Walls
Rebel Walls Bruno Sand Wallpaper
The fifth wall is having a moment, with everything from wallpaper and painted stripes to statement chandeliers adding unexpected flair overhead.
Sensorial Homes
Design: House of Rolison | Photo by Gavin Cater
WGSN forecasts a rise in sensory-driven decor for 2025, so products that soothe our senses. Think ASMR-inspired products like virtual sound baths to enhance focus, mood-boosting products that align with color psychology, robotic scent diffusers, experiential showers and chromatherapy.
Comfort Zones
Crate & Barrel
Crate and Barrel Sogno Chaise Lounge
2025 is all about comfort. Think plush, deep sofas, curvy chaises, and furniture with sweater-like textures, creating cozy nooks and rooms you’ll want to sink into with a good book or enjoy chats with your friends and family.
Discreet Design
Tech and aesthetics don't always play well together, but that’s set to change. Expect more discreet tech products and kitchen appliances designed to blend seamlessly with decor. Look for natural materials, soft textiles, minimalist shapes, and inviting colors, along with clever design solutions that conceal tech — like photo frames that double as phone chargers.
"More and more people are choosing to live in smaller spaces or want to use rooms for multiple purposes. Multi-functional pieces will be growing in popularity, including hidden storage options or transformative furniture," says Li.
Biophilic Design
Research shows that plants can actually make us happier, so why not design our homes around them? In 2025, expect to see smart gardens with sensor-regulated watering, furniture with built-in planters, and nature-inspired decor. It's all about bringing the outdoors in, and the indoors out.
Outdoor Luxury
Outdoor spaces are becoming true extensions of our homes, with features like al fresco kitchens, plunge pools, outdoor showers (#goals), and cozy outdoor rugs and sofas made with durable, weather-resistant fabrics for fully functional spaces to enjoy most of the year.
