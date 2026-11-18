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I love hosting — here are the gifts I'd actually want to receive.

10 Practical & Chic Hosting Gifts for the Friend Who Lives To Entertain

Brit + Co

By Theresa GonzalezNov 18, 2026

Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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I’ll admit it: I love hosting. It forces me to clean my home, sure, but it also fills the place with connection, conversation, and joy. Sitting around the table and chatting about everything from movies to travel to kids gives me a pleasure nothing else quite does. So I’ve rounded up 10 hostess gifts I’d actually want to receive, from the practical to the chic yet affordable. They work as a thank-you for an overnight stay, and they’re just as good for the holidays or a birthday. From a colorful pancake maker to a festive marble serving tray (with adorable mouse-shaped cheese markers), here are the best gifts for the hostess in your life.

Scroll for the best holiday gifts for your favorite host!

Anthropologie

Made from Himalayan green marble with a stunning scalloped edge, this gorgeous cheese board makes any spread look like an absolute work of art.

Brightland

Elevate their kitchen counter and holiday table with this fan-favorite collab that has sold out two seasons in a row, featuring grassy olive oil, festive champagne vinegar, and a limited-edition deck of heirloom recipe cards made to be passed down.

Free People

Fill their home with the cozy, inviting aroma of a crackling fire using this rich, smoky wax candle featuring warm, mood-boosting notes of birch, cardamom, and clove.

Anthropologie

Treat tired hosting feet to cloud-soft comfort long after the last guest leaves. Lined with plush sherpa fleece and finished with a sweet leather bow detail, these dreamy slippers deliver instant warmth and style for lazy post-party mornings.

MoMA

Make weekend morning hosting a total breeze with this all-in-one, neon-pink kitchen tool that lets them mix, measure, and dispense pancake batter without dirtying a single extra bowl.

Nordstrom

Keep your wine at the ideal serving temperature without the messy ice bucket drama. This double-walled, vacuum-insulated chiller locks in the chill for hours and fits most 750mL bottles, making it an outdoor entertaining MVP.

Nordstrom

Serve appetizers in style with a Lazy Susan-style serving board. This rotating acacia wood cheese board includes separate compartments complete with two ceramic dishes for cheese, cured meat, or olives, and rotates so guests easily reach their favorites. Bonus: It's now on sale during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale!

Natural Life

Add a touch of playful charm to the charcuterie board with these adorable cheese name holders, ensuring guests always know what they’re snacking on.

Atlas Coffee

Give them a passport to global flavors with a specialty coffee subscription that delivers single-origin beans, unique roasts, and rare finds straight from international producers. (Bonus: Upgrade to their subscriber-only Atlas Rare plan for ultra-exclusive small-lot roasts!)

Amazon

Say goodbye to lumpy pull-out couches! This elevated air mattress features a spacious sleeping surface, a firmer feel, and AlwaysAire technology to keep things comfortable all night long, giving you a dependable way to host overnight visitors anywhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more gift ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

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