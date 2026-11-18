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I love hosting — here are the gifts I'd actually want to receive.
10 Practical & Chic Hosting Gifts for the Friend Who Lives To Entertain
Brit + Co
By Theresa GonzalezNov 18, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
See Full Bio
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15 Chic Home Decor Gifts For Your Favorite Homebody
14 Nordstrom Early Black Friday Home Deals That Make The Best Gifts Too
I’ll admit it: I love hosting. It forces me to clean my home, sure, but it also fills the place with connection, conversation, and joy. Sitting around the table and chatting about everything from movies to travel to kids gives me a pleasure nothing else quite does. So I’ve rounded up 10 hostess gifts I’d actually want to receive, from the practical to the chic yet affordable. They work as a thank-you for an overnight stay, and they’re just as good for the holidays or a birthday. From a colorful pancake maker to a festive marble serving tray (with adorable mouse-shaped cheese markers), here are the best gifts for the hostess in your life.
Scroll for the best holiday gifts for your favorite host!
Terrain Marble Serving Board
Anthropologie
Made from Himalayan green marble with a stunning scalloped edge, this gorgeous cheese board makes any spread look like an absolute work of art.
Brightland and MacKenzie-Childs Holiday Hosting Set
Brightland
Elevate their kitchen counter and holiday table with this fan-favorite collab that has sold out two seasons in a row, featuring grassy olive oil, festive champagne vinegar, and a limited-edition deck of heirloom recipe cards made to be passed down.
Free People Embers Candle
Free People
Fill their home with the cozy, inviting aroma of a crackling fire using this rich, smoky wax candle featuring warm, mood-boosting notes of birch, cardamom, and clove.
By Anthropologie Sherpa Fleece Moccasins
Anthropologie
Treat tired hosting feet to cloud-soft comfort long after the last guest leaves. Lined with plush sherpa fleece and finished with a sweet leather bow detail, these dreamy slippers deliver instant warmth and style for lazy post-party mornings.
Bodum Pancake Maker
MoMA
Make weekend morning hosting a total breeze with this all-in-one, neon-pink kitchen tool that lets them mix, measure, and dispense pancake batter without dirtying a single extra bowl.
Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller
Nordstrom
Keep your wine at the ideal serving temperature without the messy ice bucket drama. This double-walled, vacuum-insulated chiller locks in the chill for hours and fits most 750mL bottles, making it an outdoor entertaining MVP.
Twine Acacia Wood Rotating Charcuterie Board with Ceramic Dishes
Nordstrom
Serve appetizers in style with a Lazy Susan-style serving board. This rotating acacia wood cheese board includes separate compartments complete with two ceramic dishes for cheese, cured meat, or olives, and rotates so guests easily reach their favorites. Bonus: It's now on sale during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale!
Little Mouse Cheese Name Holder
Natural Life
Add a touch of playful charm to the charcuterie board with these adorable cheese name holders, ensuring guests always know what they’re snacking on.
Atlas Coffee World Tour Subscription
Atlas Coffee
Give them a passport to global flavors with a specialty coffee subscription that delivers single-origin beans, unique roasts, and rare finds straight from international producers. (Bonus: Upgrade to their subscriber-only Atlas Rare plan for ultra-exclusive small-lot roasts!)
SleepLux Dream Air Mattress
Amazon
Say goodbye to lumpy pull-out couches! This elevated air mattress features a spacious sleeping surface, a firmer feel, and AlwaysAire technology to keep things comfortable all night long, giving you a dependable way to host overnight visitors anywhere.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more gift ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
gift guideholiday giftshostinghostess giftsgifts
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