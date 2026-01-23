7 Relatives & $28 Billion: Watch Glen Powell & Margaret Qualley's Unhinged A24 Trailer

If any two actors are defining films in the 2020s, it's Margaret Qualley and Glen Powell. Now, the two are coming together for a new movie called How to Make a Killing, and while the flick has some unbelievable star power, it's also got the potential to be an instant hit. The stars have been at the center of Hollywood recently thanks to projects like Twisters, The Running Man and The Substance, so they’re definitely going to take over Tinseltown as a duo.

Fans are dying to learn more details about the movie (it's me, I'm fans). So, without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Qualley and Powell’s new film, titled How to Make a Killing. Lock in, because when you read up on the details, you won't be able to focus on anything else.

Keep reading for a full breakdown on Margaret Qualley and Glen Powell's new movie How to Make a Killing before it comes to theaters in February 2026.

What is Margaret Qualley and Glen Powell’s New Film About? In How to Make a Killing, Glen Powell’s character was once surrounded by gilded luxury and opulence thanks to his obscenely wealthy upbringing. But when he unexpectedly gets disowned by his family, he’s forced to work a blue-collar job while living in a cramped and shoddy New York City apartment. Not exactly the diamond-encrusted mansion he remembers from his formative years. In his quest for financial gain, power, and respect, he embarks on a dangerous journey to secure his $28 billion inheritance. Now that’s a hefty sum! Meanwhile, Margaret Qualley plays Powell’s witty friend, Julia, who helps him along the way.

Where can I watch How to Make a Killing? A24 How to Make a Killing is coming to theaters on February 20, 2026.

What is How to Make a Killing based on? A24 Yes, the upcoming thriller film is based on the 1949 movie, Kind Hearts and Coronets. Of course, How to Make a Killing will be an updated version with modern twists, so even the most dedicated fans of the OG story are in for some surprises.

Who's starring with Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley in the movie? A24 The A24 thriller-comedy features a rich ensemble cast that's almost too good to be true. The How to Make a Killing cast includes: Glen Powell

Margaret Qualley

Topher Grace

Zach Woods

Bill Camp

Jessica Henwick

Ed Harris

What Are Fans Saying About The Upcoming A24 Film? A24 Fans are thrilled about the new A24-produced project, considering it a return to classic cinema during Hollywood's golden age. Many took to the YouTube comments section of the trailer to express their excitement, writing, “Loving how good the color grading looks, unlike 90% of movies today. Looks straight out of the 90s, and a great cast with Glen, Margaret, Jessica Henwick, and Ed Harris.” Another commented, “Margaret Qualley is everywhere, and I'm not complaining.” I don’t know about y’all, but I’m thrilled for the upcoming black comedy. It looks irreverent and interesting, and like it's the kind of movie where you never know what happens next. Overall, it's already bringing something unexpected to Hollywood, which is exactly what I've been craving. Everything from the crisp cinematography to the gripping premise and star-studded cast already has me on the edge of my seat.

Okay, please drop all your hottest takes about How to Make a Killing in the comments so that we can talk about it. And make sure you subscribe to our email newsletter for even more TV, movie, and celebrity news!