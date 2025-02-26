Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Trailer Will Make You Squirm

Nicole Kidman is still at the top of her game, and she's not slowing down. After projects like Expats, Babygirl, A Family Affair, and The Perfect Couple, the iconic AMC spokeswoman returns for a "twisted" new thriller, titled Holland, from the director of Sebastian Stan's Fresh. While it might not have the same cannibalistic turn of events that Fresh gave us, it's going to be just as "wildly unpredictable." I'm so sat!

Here's everything we know about Nicole Kidman's new movie Holland, coming to Prime Video in March.

Watch the Holland trailer now. One thing about the new Holland trailer really surprised me: I wasn't expecting to squirm so much! There are so many close ups with textures, sounds, and visuals that I couldn't help it. Although I guess when it comes to thrillers, that should be the one thing you do actually count on. I can already tell every moment in this new movie is sensory, and will totally capture my full attention. Throughout the trailer we see Nicole Kidman as Nancy, of course, but we also see Matthew Macfadyen's character explaining that scale models are the perfect way to simulate controlling others...and it makes me wonder just how much the characters themselves are being controlled.

What is the film Holland about? Prime Video Holland Plot In Holland, Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman) leads the perfect life in Holland, Michigan as a teacher and homemaker alongside her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and their son (Jude Hill). But when Nancy and her coworker (Gael García Bernal) pick up on a secret, everything changes — and they realize their lives were never so perfect after all. "There's an odd sort of offbeat humor about it that we're hoping people get and enjoy," director Mimi Cave tells People, and TBH the whole thing is totally reminding me of all the secrets in Little Fires Everywhere.

Is the movie Holland out yet? Prime Video Holland Release Date We can't watch Holland just yet, but it drops on Prime Video March 27, 2025, so we won't have to wait long! The movie will make its premiere at the SXSW festival on March 9.

Who's in the cast? Prime Video Holland Cast Holland stars Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Jude Hill, and Gael García Bernal. For director Mimi Cave, Nicole was the perfect leading lady, and her role in To Die For was a good reference point for the character of Nancy. "She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn't, you know, been in a role [like that] in a while," Mimi tells People. "She is so funny, so deeply funny."

Where was Holland filmed? Prime Video Nicole Kidman's Holland filmed partly at Windmill Island (which is on location in Holland, Michigan), but the majority of the movie was filmed in Clarksville, Tennessee (via Wood TV 8).

Nicole Kidman/Instagram Nicole shared a look at filming Holland when she posted this snowy photo to her Instagram story. "Springtime snowfall in Holland, Michigan!" she says.

Are you excited to see Nicole Kidman's new movie?

This post has been updated.