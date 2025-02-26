Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Trailer Will Make You Squirm

Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Anthropologie Spring Decor
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

17 “Stunning” Anthropologie Spring Decor Pieces For Every Room In Your House

minka kelly in ransom canyon
Entertainment

Netflix's New Romance TV Show Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

blake lively justin baldoni in it ends with us as lily and ryle
Celebrity News

Um, Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Actually Just Agreed On Something

Earthy Home Decor Ideas
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 Home Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Earthy “Treehouse In The Sky” Remodel

michelle trachtenberg
Celebrity News

'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passed Away At Age 39

Starbucks St. Patrick's Day Drink
Food News & Menu Updates

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At Starbucks With This ‘Pot Of Gold’ Matcha!

gossip girl cast
TV

The Original "Gossip Girl" Cast: Where Are They Now?

harry potter cast john lithgow dumbledore
Entertainment

This Major Actor Just Confirmed They're Starring In The 'Harry Potter' TV Show

outdated jewelry trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 "Outdated" Jewelry Trends Need To Go In 2025

Discontinued Chili’s Menu Items
Food News & Menu Updates

10 Discontinued Chili’s Items We’ll Never Forgive Them For Taking Off Menus

'Another Simple Favor' movie Trailer blake lively
Entertainment

Blake Lively Haunts Anna Kendrick In 'Another Simple Favor' Trailer

Upper Kitchen Cabinets 2025
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Upper Kitchen Cabinets Are Totally "Outdated" For 2025 — What You Want Instead

Trader Joe's Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream
Food News & Menu Updates

This New $5 Trader Joe’s Frozen Dessert Has Countless Shoppers Saying “Yummm!”

rachel zegler snow white
Entertainment

Rachel Zegler Finally Opened Up About All That 'Snow White' Controversy

seven husbands of evelyn hugo movie
Movies

We Finally Have An Update On The ‘Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ Netflix Adaptation!

Here's your first look at the movie.

Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Trailer Will Make You Squirm

holland movie nicole kidman
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 26, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Nicole Kidman is still at the top of her game, and she's not slowing down. After projects like Expats, Babygirl, A Family Affair, and The Perfect Couple, the iconic AMC spokeswoman returns for a "twisted" new thriller, titled Holland, from the director of Sebastian Stan's Fresh. While it might not have the same cannibalistic turn of events that Fresh gave us, it's going to be just as "wildly unpredictable." I'm so sat!

Here's everything we know about Nicole Kidman's new movie Holland, coming to Prime Video in March.

Watch the Holland trailer now.

One thing about the new Holland trailer really surprised me: I wasn't expecting to squirm so much! There are so many close ups with textures, sounds, and visuals that I couldn't help it. Although I guess when it comes to thrillers, that should be the one thing you do actually count on. I can already tell every moment in this new movie is sensory, and will totally capture my full attention.

Throughout the trailer we see Nicole Kidman as Nancy, of course, but we also see Matthew Macfadyen's character explaining that scale models are the perfect way to simulate controlling others...and it makes me wonder just how much the characters themselves are being controlled.

What is the film Holland about?

holland movie

Prime Video

Holland Plot

In Holland, Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman) leads the perfect life in Holland, Michigan as a teacher and homemaker alongside her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and their son (Jude Hill). But when Nancy and her coworker (Gael García Bernal) pick up on a secret, everything changes — and they realize their lives were never so perfect after all.

"There's an odd sort of offbeat humor about it that we're hoping people get and enjoy," director Mimi Cave tells People, and TBH the whole thing is totally reminding me of all the secrets in Little Fires Everywhere.

Is the movie Holland out yet?

holland release date

Prime Video

Holland Release Date

We can't watch Holland just yet, but it drops on Prime Video March 27, 2025, so we won't have to wait long! The movie will make its premiere at the SXSW festival on March 9.

Who's in the cast?

holland cast

Prime Video

Holland Cast

Holland stars Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Jude Hill, and Gael García Bernal.

For director Mimi Cave, Nicole was the perfect leading lady, and her role in To Die For was a good reference point for the character of Nancy. "She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn't, you know, been in a role [like that] in a while," Mimi tells People. "She is so funny, so deeply funny."

Where was Holland filmed?

holland nicole kidman prime video

Prime Video

Nicole Kidman's Holland filmed partly at Windmill Island (which is on location in Holland, Michigan), but the majority of the movie was filmed in Clarksville, Tennessee (via Wood TV 8).

holland prime video

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Nicole shared a look at filming Holland when she posted this snowy photo to her Instagram story. "Springtime snowfall in Holland, Michigan!" she says.

Are you excited to see Nicole Kidman's new movie? Check out the latest news on Big Little Lies season 3 because Shailene Woodley promises "it's coming!"

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentnicole kidmanmovie

The Latest

michelle trachtenberg
Celebrity News

'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passed Away At Age 39

rachel zegler snow white
Entertainment

Rachel Zegler Finally Opened Up About All That 'Snow White' Controversy

holland movie nicole kidman
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Trailer Will Make You Squirm

outdated jewelry trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 "Outdated" Jewelry Trends Need To Go In 2025