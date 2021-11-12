Win At Thanksgiving With This Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Recipe
If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, rest assured making a turkey is *not* that difficult. If you follow a step-by-step process, you'll have no trouble at all learning how to make a turkey. This year, serve up a delicious, moist, and succulent holiday meal. This turkey recipe has a cranberry glaze that adds just the right amount of sweetness to this savory dish, not to mention oodles of flavor. So take a deep breath, relax, and whip up this insanely good turkey dinner — and check out our free Holiday Dinner Party Guide while you're at it!
Cranberry Glaze
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 2/3 cup maple syrup
- 2/3 cup apple cider
- 1/4 teaspoon allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon pink salt or sea salt
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
- Add in shallot, and cook until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add in cranberries, maple syrup, apple cider, allspice, salt, and pepper, stirring. Raise heat and bring to a simmer, until cranberries are bursting.
- Transfer cranberry mixture to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.
- Place back into saucepan, and heat on low, until glaze has reduced and thickened up a bit. Reserve some glaze to serve on the table alongside the turkey.
Roast Turkey
Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
- 1 12-14 pound turkey
- 2 tablespoons pink salt or sea salt
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
- 6 tablespoons butter, room temperature
- 2-3 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 2-3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2-3 sprigs fresh sage
- 1 onion, quartered
- 1 lemon, quartered
- 1 apple, quartered
Directions:
- Be sure turkey is properly thawed before starting.
- Remove turkey from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.
- Remove neck and giblets from the cavities.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Set a rack inside a large roasting pan.
- Pat turkey dry with paper towels, then rub the outside and inside cavities with salt.
- Rub softened butter all over the outside and inside cavities of the turkey, then stuff with the fresh herbs, onion, lemon, and apple.
- Pour 4 cups of water into the bottom of the roasting pan. Place turkey in the oven and roast at 450 F for 30 minutes, uncovered.
- Reduce oven temperature to 325 F.
- Baste turkey with juices from the pan, then take some of the cranberry glaze and baste on top of the turkey breasts, legs, and thighs.
- Add more water to the pan as needed to leave about 1/4 inch of liquid on the bottom.
- Continue roasting the turkey, basting with pan juices and cranberry glaze every 30 minutes.
- Tent the wings or top of the turkey if it starting to brown too quickly. Total roasting time should be between 2 and 1/2 hours to 3 hours total, depending on the size of the turkey.
- Check the thickest part of the turkey thigh with an instant read thermometer (not touching the bone) to make sure it reads 165 F before removing from the oven.
- Let turkey rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour before carving. Serve with additional cranberry glaze.
Feeling better now that you know how to make a turkey? Sign up for our email newsletter for more recipes and cooking tips!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
From Your Site Articles
- Thanksgiving Cocktails: Boozy Fall Drink Recipes - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 37 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers + Recipes - Brit + Co - Brit ... ›
- Beware: This Creamy, Cheesy Thanksgiving Gratin Recipe May Be ... ›
- How to Survive Thanksgiving With Your Unwoke Relatives - Brit + Co ›
- Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
Maggie is a writer and editor based in Chicago (but constantly traveling). She writes primarily about wellness, mindfulness, astrology, and healthy living, and has a background in fitness and yoga instruction.