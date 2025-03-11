How The Recent National Parks Cuts Can Affect Your Next Trip – Plus 5 Ways To Visit Responsibly

In light of our current administration's desire to downsize the federal government, the National Parks Service was hit with around 1,000 layoffs in February – that means the crucial workers that maintain trails and camping grounds, man visitor centers, collect park fees, keep grounds clean, and more are no longer present.

This puts the safety (and cleanliness) of our national parksat risk. Whether it’s first-time visitors that don’t fully understand the mantra of ‘pack in, pack out’ or adventurers seeking their next summit , we’ve lost some of the proper guidance that makes the parks what they are: magical!

Your next visit to America’s national parks may look different at this time as the visitor experience has lost its charm due to these mass layoffs.

As the busy season starts to pick up, we’re sharing 5 ways to visit national parks responsibly and safely.

1. Follow 'leave no trace' principles. Rachel Vine / PEXELS Because many National Parks workers and rangers were laid off, each parks’ efforts to keep trails, campgrounds, visitor centers, and restrooms may be minimized, irregular, or non-existent. Following ‘leave no trace’ principles implies your full responsibility for cleaning up the trash, food scraps, and more that you bring into the park. Leaving no trace also includes staying on designated trails to prevent erosion that could impact local ecosystems and wildlife. And when it comes to wildlife, it’s best to not interact with their habitats – keep a safe distance and never feed the animals you may come across. This is also for your own safety! For more information and guidance on how you can leave no trace, visitLNT.org.

2. Plan ahead. Robert Forever Ago / PEXELS If your national park itinerary includes day hiking, backpacking, or camping, planning ahead will be a key step in making sure your trip is as seamless as can be. This is especially pertinent as certain trails and areas may experience closures in light of the recent NPS layoffs. So, what does planning ahead look like? It could be checking park websites in advance to be aware of any closures, fees, wait times, or limited services, bringing your own maps, first-aid kits, and packing plenty of food and water.

3. Get familiar with being self-sufficient. Andy Vu / PEXELS This next method for responsibly visiting national parks goes hand-in-hand with ‘leave no trace’ and planning ahead. Since certain park rescue and ranger positions were also affected by the cuts, you’ll want to be 100% positive that you’ve brought everything you need in case of an emergency. You’re not entirely on your own, though. During your visit, you’re sure to run into friendly faces that know basic first aid principles, how to read a map, and how to reach out for help if it’s needed. Make a friend on the trail or campground and simply show up for each other!

4. Be patient and respectful. Zetong Li / PEXELS Fewer workers and rangers in the national parks may mean slower service, whether it’s waiting to enter the parks or pay for goods. Of course, a slower process puts on a strain on everyone – visitors and workers alike. Be kind to staff and fellow parks lovers, and avoid peak hours to reduce any strain on park resources.

5. Support the parks through donations and volunteer work. Lara Jameson / PEXELS If you can’t make it out to (or simply don’t want to visit) a national park this season, you can still show your love and support for the parks by donating directly to NPS or groups like National Parks Conservation Association . Additionally, contacting lawmakers in your local government for better park funding can be effective in making sure your voice is heard. Finally, you could also join volunteer programs in your nearest national park for things like trail maintenance or clean-ups.

