I Road-Tripped To 8 National Parks. Here Are The Ones You Can't Miss.

The year was 2021, I was nothing but a naive, fresh college graduate. So, I know you’re wondering, how did young Danielle spend her net worth (which I believe was $500, to be exact)? If you answered “invested it,” you’d be gravely wrong. Instead, I went on a cross country road trip! Learn from my (very fun) mistakes, save your money, and travel wisely with my first-hand recommendations.

As an ode to my post-college road trip, here's a list of my 8 must-visit national parks.

1. Glacier National Park, Montana Daniel Crowley/Unsplash The mecca of all national parks, Glacier National Park is a must-visit park for those who love to work for a jaw-dropping view of the Rocky Mountains. Plus you get built-in hiking buddies, AKA the mountain goats that delightfully graze beside hikers. If you’re not into hiking, Glacier’s renowned Going-to-the-Sun road is a 50-mile stretch that requires no physical feat; the drive crosses the Continental Divide with incredible views you’ll get nowhere else. My key advice for this high-altitude drive – vote someone in who is not afraid of heights to tackle it. I was in fact white knuckling it while we serpentined our way up the windy road. Fun fact: Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun road is featured in the opening scene of The Shining.

2. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Michael Kirsh/Unsplash Wyoming may be most known for Yellowstone National Park, but I think Grand Teton takes the cake. It is seriously underrated, and therefore, seriously not crowded. I’ll venture and say it even has better views than Yellowstone. Much like Glacier National Park, it’s one of the few parks in the United States that still has glaciers. Also, the Teton mountain range is one of the youngest in North America. Have I enticed you yet?

3. Arches National Park, Utah Michael Kirsh/Unsplash If you want to feel as though you’re being abducted by aliens, or one amongst aliens, I think Arches National Park is the closest you’ll get to chasing that very niche feeling we’ll call otherworldly for now. Described as “alien terrain,” Arches is like a natural art gallery, its towering rock arches and a reddish-orange landscape unlike anything I'd seen before. The vast desert stretches out as far as the eye can see, and at the heart of it all stands Landscape Arch, the world’s longest natural arch. We drove in at sunset and because of that, ventured around for free, though I’m not sure the national park service would want me advertising that.

4. ​Zion National Park, Utah Matthias Mullie/Unsplash If dangerous, potentially near-death experiences are your thing, then I have just the park for you! In all honesty, Zion is breathtaking, but it does have Angels Landing – one of the most dangerous hikes in the United States. I opted out, because (see the Glacier National Park excerpt), I'm afraid of heights and didn’t trust my hand-eye coordination. Zion’s backdrop is the desert, but its red mountains and crystal clear rivers make you think otherwise once you’re enveloped by the park. Oddly enough, the stand out feature of the park was the town outside of it. I grabbed a delicious coffee and bagel to fuel myself for a day of hiking. My one recommendation would be to not go on Memorial Day weekend as the park seemingly morphed into a madhouse as the day progressed. Please give me grace, I was but a young lass with nothing but a coffee in hand and a dream to see Zion.

5. ​Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah James Lee/Unsplash My common theme seems to be referencing movie genres, and only movie genres, to describe national parks, so I’ll keep that trend going by telling you Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park made me feel like I was in Star Wars. I mean, the park is known for its hoodoos, what’s more Star Wars sounding than that? This is another park you won’t believe until you see it. The hoodoos, which I can only describe as super cool, thin rocks that stand straight up – you’re welcome for the scientific explanation – were formed from erosion as the park was once underwater. We hiked down into the vast land of hoodoos on a 90-degree day, and all I can say is: unlike me, please make sure to bring enough water.

6. ​Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Michael Kirsh/Unsplash Rocky Mountain is one of the highest national parks in the country, and as a result, offers beautiful panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains. But that also means if elevation is not kind to you, you may want to scratch Rocky Mountain National Park off your list. If you’re an animal lover like me, this park is an essential. I saw my first ever moose and gorgeous elk not even 30 feet from me. Also, I swore I was done with movie references, but isn’t it fun? While it’s not in the park, you won’t want to miss The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, just 5 miles from the Rocky Mountain entrance. It’s the very hotel that inspired Stephen King's The Shining. I immediately recognized the remarkable neoclassical building in its entirety with its dramatic mountainous backdrop – am I revealing that I watch too much TV?

7. ​Acadia National Park, Maine Cyrus Crossan/Unsplash I don’t think I’m alone in stating that Acadia National Park is a true New England gem. Yes, the park itself is mesmerizing, but it’s the entire experience Acadia and its surrounding town has to offer that makes it a must-visit park. We hiked the park’s iconic Cadillac Mountain at 2 a.m., but don’t worry, you don’t have to be as adventurous (or dumb) as we were; you can simply drive up the mountain instead. But really, what’s better than hiking in the pitch of night only to emerge and witness a stunning sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean? Afterward, we explored Bar Harbor, the charming, oceanside town rich with New England history and charm, then got a bite to eat at a small diner that served up to-die-for hash browns and pancakes.

8. ​Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee Pixel Pundit/Pexels Blasting Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” in our tiny Subaru Impreza, my friends and I rolled up to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This was the last national park we visited on the road trip, and it was the perfect ending to a perfect trip – barring the crippling debt the trip put us all in. Nonetheless, the Great Smoky Mountains are wonderfully serene and peaceful. It’s the perfect park for those that enjoy lush green forests, the hum of cicadas, and the twinkling light emitted from fireflies. And who doesn’t love that?

Check out the official National Park site to see the latest news and updates following those mass layoffs — a safe trip is the best kind of trip!