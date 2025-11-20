Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to theaters on November 20, 2026, and we just got our first teaser trailer a year out from release. Fans have been clamoring for an official deep dive into Haymitch's Hunger Games since Catching Fire was published in 2009 and the first trailer finally gives us a look at Haymitch, Maysilee, Lenore Dove, and even a young Effie Trinket. Keep scrolling to see the teaser trailer, and for everything you need to know about the movie.

Here's the latest update on the new Hunger Games movie, including the Sunrise on the Reaping trailer!

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about? Sunrise on the Reaping follows Haymitch into his Hunger Games when he's 16 years old. The 50th Games are a Quarter Quell, which means there's a catch: instead of 24 tributes, there are 48. The first teaser trailer shows off the aesthetic of the movie, which a lot of fans have been speculating would place us in a 60s-inspired world. With the bright colors, funky makeup, and retro accessories, it looks like we were right.

What date is Sunrise on the Reaping coming out? Lionsgate Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to theaters on November 20, 2026. The book was published on March 18, 2025 and you can order it online now!

Who's playing Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping? Lionsgate We Were Liars star Joseph Zada plays Haymitch in the upcoming Hunger Games movie.

Who else is in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? Lionsgate The Sunrise on the Reaping cast includes: Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

as Haymitch Abernathy Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

as Lenore Dove Baird McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

as Maysilee Donner Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee

as Beetee Maya Hawke as Wiress

as Wiress Lili Taylor as Mags

as Mags Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow

as Wyatt Callow Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

as President Snow Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

as Plutarch Heavensbee Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

as Effie Trinket Molly McCann as Louella

as Louella Iona Bell as Lou Lou

as Lou Lou Kieran Culkin as Ceaser Flickerman

as Ceaser Flickerman Iris Apatow as Prosperina Trinket

as Prosperina Trinket Edvin Ryding as Vitus

Where was Sunrise on the Reaping filmed? Lionsgate Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping started filming in Spain in July 2025, and multiple cast members confirmed they'd finished filming by November 2025.

