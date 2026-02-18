Mckenna Grace has joined another major franchise. In addition to Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the actress is set to star in the live-action Scooby Doo at Netflix. We'll see the Regretting You star as Daphne, which means a whole new generation will have a beloved actress playing the red-headed sleuth — just like we love Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 2002 movie!

"Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time," Netflix's Scripted Series Vice President, Peter Friedlander, said in a statement. "The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

Grace is the first member of the main cast to be announced, so the actors playing Fred, Velma, and Shaggy are still being kept under wraps. But even though details about the series are being kept under lock and key, I've done some digging so that you can get all the latest news on the new show.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's new live-action Scooby-Doo.

What is the new Scooby Doo show about? Hanna-Barbera Productions/ABC/CBS The Netflix show will serve as a prequel for how the Scooby gang got together, and give us some insight into how they formed Mystery Inc. Daphne (Mckenna Grace) and Shaggy are spending one final summer at camp, but things go from adventurous to spooky when they find a Great Dane...and realize he might have "been a witness to a supernatural murder," according to the official logline. They team up with Velma and Freddy (who also happens to be the new kid on the block) to figure out exactly what's going on with a mystery "that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets." It definitely sounds like this new version of Scooby-Doo is going to give the classic story a Gen Z twist. It's already reminding me of how Riverdale put a dark and moody spin on the Archie comics, and I can't wait to see how this story plays out!

Who's playing Daphne Blake in the Netflix show? Kevin Winter/Getty Images So far the only Scooby-Doo cast member who's been announced is Mckenna Grace as Daphne. "Oh my jeepers😭💜 I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited," Grace wrote on Instagram. Stay tuned for all the other actors joining the series!

Where can I watch the new Scooby Doo show? Netflix The series will be available to stream on Netflix. We're still in the early stages of pre-production (not to mention the fact Mckenna Grace is booked and busy), so I'm expecting the show to debut in late 2027.

How many episodes will the Scooby-Doo show have? Hanna-Barbera Productions/ABC/CBS The first season will have 8 episodes total.

Who else is involved behind the scenes? Hanna-Barbera Productions/ABC/CBS Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are serving as showrunners, writers, and executive producers alongside other EPs including Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, André Nemec, and Jeff Pinkner.

