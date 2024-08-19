Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

weekly horoscope
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Horoscope For August 19-25 Is Here — These Signs Will Feel Extra Radiant!

Shampoo For Dry Scalp
Hair

I Finally Found A Hydrating Shampoo For Dry Scalps That Actually Removes Buildup

amazon knit dresses
Trends and Inspo

9 Lightweight Amazon Knit Dresses That Will Take You From Summer To Fall

'Palm Royale' Season 2
TV

'Palm Royale' Creator Teases "Bigger" Season 2: "Expect The Unexpected"

3 tv show rule the summer i turned pretty gilmore girls emily in paris
TV

You Know The 3 Beverage Rule. Here's The 3 TV Show Rule.

young adult books
Entertainment

15 Young Adult Books And Middle Grade Must-Reads For Back To School Season

'Emily In Paris' Season 4
TV

'Emily In Paris' Season 4 Part 1 Ending, Explained

Trending Stories

horoscope
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Horoscope For August 19-25 Is Here — These Signs Will Feel Extra Radiant!

shampoo
Hair

I Finally Found A Hydrating Shampoo For Dry Scalps That Actually Removes Buildup

style
Trends and Inspo

9 Lightweight Amazon Knit Dresses That Will Take You From Summer To Fall

tv
TV

'Palm Royale' Creator Teases "Bigger" Season 2: "Expect The Unexpected"