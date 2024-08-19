She’s 23, Her Best Friend Is 76: These Adorable Besties Will Melt Your Heart
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Who's the first person you turn to when you're having a rough day? For some people it's a parent or a partner, while others find solace in their best friends. Friendships can extend your lifespanand boost your confidence, and considering our deepest relationships can change our behavior, surrounding yourself with great people can even make you a better person.
And while friendship with women your own age means you can bond over shared experiences (who else will understand how badly Gen Z wanted to be Justin Bieber's "One Less Lonely Girl" than other members of Gen Z?), a recent viral video from Maddy Sue Hull shows that young people are craving intergenerational relationships, too. And the great thing is, not only are they fun, they're actually healthy!
The video, which currently has 1.3 million likes and 4.5 million views, reveals that Maddy had been desiring more friendships when she met an older woman named Kathy at a gas station. "Now [we] see each other multiple times a week, go on lunch dates, and are best friends," she says in the video caption.
Maddy and Kathy's relationship inspired viewers to think about their own relationships in a new way, and even led to some of Maddy's followers donating money to buy Kathy new furniture! "You showed her that it's never too late to meet someone amazing in your life," one comment says, while another reads, "My sweet grandma passed away last year and some older lady adopted me and it's been so healing."
What are the benefits of multigenerational friendships?
Friendship Expert and Life Coach Shari Leid reveals that intergenerational friendships can benefit older generations just as much as younger generations. "Seeing the world from different angles—through the experiences and history of the older generation and the fresh ideas and openness of the younger generation—is truly enlightening," she says. "The older generation brings a sense of reassurance that things will work out, while the younger generation embodies the boldness to try something new."
Leid experienced this firsthand during her 50 States Project, where she met with a different woman in each state to find similarities between us all. "The beauty of getting older, I realized, lies in the opportunity to continuously make new friends," she adds.
I was overjoyed to learn that not only can friendship influence our experiences, but it can actually benefit our minds and bodies too. "In Blue Zones, where people live longer and healthier lives, the secret often lies in their relationships," Leid says. "The laughter shared with friends, which isn’t always possible in the workplace or other relationships, acts as a vital mental health fix. This happiness reduces stress hormones that can be damaging to our bodies, enhancing our overall well-being."
How to be closer to friends?
While it's so easy to get into a routine of work, chores, and bedtime (it is entirely possible for me to go multiple days without seeing another person), that mental health fix is just another reason it's important to prioritize friendships. And Leid says growing roots with the people you love all comes down to two supposedly simple concepts: time and conversation.
"It’s about being there for each other, sharing personal experiences, and being open," she says. Leid recommends seeing each other in person, and making time for phone calls to hear each other's voices. "Friendship thrives on small gestures—checking in, spending time, and being consistent. It doesn’t require grand gestures. The accumulation of small, thoughtful actions strengthens the bond, creating a tapestry of connection and support that enriches our lives."
If you're thinking that sounds a lot easier said than done, you're not alone. Dr. Leid shares a few thought-starters for helping deepen relationships. "Go deeper with your conversations by asking about their childhood," she adds. "These shared conversations open up a level of intimacy that goes beyond casual friendships. They deepen relationships, making friends feel more connected and helping you understand each other better."
And the more you understand and care about each other, the deeper your relationship will go. Check out our Questions For Friends andQuestions To Avoid Painful Small Talk for more ideas on where to start!
