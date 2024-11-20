40 Perfect Gifts I’d Give My Best Friends (But Really Want For Myself)
My best friends mean the world to me, and though I wish I could give them the world, this year, I just want to get them gifts that are as special as our friendship. Whether it’s a personalized pendant, a cute skincare set, or the lip shade they simply can’t stop talking about, I want them to know just how much I care about their companionship! Thus, I’ve curated the ultimate list of gifts for best friends to help you gift your besties something they’ll truly love, especially if it comes from you. These gifts are so good, I really want them for myself, too.
Our 40 favorite gifts for best friends:
- Free People Super Wide Stripe Soft Headband
- Solar Eclipse Hand-Painted Brush
- Refy Lash Sculpt Mascara
- Scent Beauty by Sabrina Carpenter Cherry Baby Eau de Parfum
- Caitlyn Minimalist Custom Tiny Toi et Moi Birthstone Ring
- Free People Quilted Micro Pouch
- Saltair Golden Hour Body Wash
- Noyz Perfume Discovery Kit
- Versed The Glowing Skin Collection Gift Set
- Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
- Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera
- SeaVees Hayward Platform Shoes
- Sol De Janeiro Rio Body Trio Discovery Set
- Dieux Angel Face Cleanser + Moisturizer Bundle
- Darn Tough Critter Club Lightweight Micro Crew Socks
- Lego Icons Tiny Plants + Flowers Set
- Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
- Alo Holiday Candle
- By Anthropologie Monogram Heart Locket Necklace
- Yuletide Stemless Wine Glass
- Lush Snow Fairy Lip Mask
- Baggu Mini Nylon Shoulder Bag
- Flippy Instax Mini Picture Frame
- Oomiay Cannoli Earrings
- Jingle & Mingle 5 Days of Rosé Wine Set
- Ototo Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons
- Kulfi Beauty All Night Out Eye Set
- Ban.do Quilted Blanket
- Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap
- Chunks Colorful Bobby Pins
- Custom-Made Birthdate Pendant
- Dame Massage Oil Candle
- e.l.f. Glow Reviver Quad Goals Lip Oil Kit
- Fig.1 SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen
- Life is Good 'I Deserve A Little Treat' Boxy Crusher Tee
- Compartés Pistachio Sea Salt Chocolate Truffles
- Madewell Metal Mini Bow Stud Earrings
- Otherland Fallen Fir 3-Wick Candle
- OSEA Super Glow Body Set
- Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Gift Set
Scroll on to see the absolute best gifts for best friends to give in 2024!
Amazon
1. Scent Beauty by Sabrina Carpenter Cherry Baby Eau de Parfum
Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to influence my list of gifts for best friends. Her "Cherry Baby" scent carries sultry notes of vanilla, peony, cherries, and chocolate, which is the perfect aroma for a night out with the girls.
Summer Fridays
2. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
This lip balm is viral for a reason. Your besties' lips deserve all the instant moisture, color, and shine this tube provides. This brown sugar shade looks decadent AF, but you can also snag it in other fun 'flavors' like iced coffee and mint.
Urban Outfitters
3. Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera
For the one that's always documenting the friend group's antics, they'll enjoy taking this unique, screen-free digicam on nights out, weekend trips, and cozy nights in! It captures film-style photos (without the time-consuming film photography process), and it can be used over and over again since it's rechargeable.
SeaVees
4. SeaVees Hayward Platform Shoes
Moccasin-style shoes are super popular this winter. I love how comfortable SeaVees' shoes are, so I might just have to share the love with my besties this holiday season... and snag a pair for myself so we can match, of course!
Dieux
5. Dieux Angel Face Cleanser + Moisturizer Bundle
Dieux is one of my go-to skincare brands for effective products that still take it easy on my sensitive skin. Their Baptism cleanser, part of this giftable duo, provides a nice clean without stripping any moisture from my skin. I also use their Instant Angel moisturizer religiously in the wintertime since things tend to get real dry. I'd say you can confidently gift this set to besties of any skin type.
Anthropologie
6. By Anthropologie Monogram Heart Locket Necklace
Personalized gifts will always feel special. Kick this gift idea up a notch by inserting a little pic of you and your BFF in the locket before wrapping and handing it over!
Urban Outfitters
7. Baggu Mini Nylon Shoulder Bag
I carry this Baggu bag just about everywhere I go. It's perfect for happy hours or dinners since it's small and not too much of a hassle to tow along, but don't let its size fool you: this baby can fit a lot. Your most stylish best friend will be wearing it the moment they open their gift!
Target
8. Jingle & Mingle 5 Days of Rosé Wine Set
You can never go wrong with rosé, baby! This gift set carries 5 personal-sized bottles of different varieties for them to sip on around the holidays.
Kulfi Beauty
9. Kulfi Beauty All Night Out Eye Set
This eye makeup set is complete with a bold eyeliner shade and a shimmery pot of eyeshadow. You get to choose the exact shades of each before purchasing, so this is truly one of the most fun personalized gift ideas. The set also comes with a funky pair of mismatched hair clips – so cute!
Dame
10. Dame Massage Oil Candle
This soothing candle melts down into a sweet-smelling massage oil that's easily dispensable, thanks to the pointed spout on the glass. This is a great gift for your single and partnered pals alike, whether they're using it to wind down themselves or for sexy time with their S.O.!
Life is Good
11. Life is Good 'I Deserve A Little Treat' Boxy Crusher Tee
Everyone deserves a little treat. Wrap up this awesome (and comfy!) tee alongside your bestie's favorite snack, sweet treat, or freshly-baked dessert to totally nail their gift this year!
Compartés
12. Compartés Pistachio Sea Salt Chocolate Truffles
These aesthetically-pleasing truffles could be the perfect sweet treat in question!
Nordstrom
13. OSEA Super Glow Body Set
I know anyone in my close friends circle would be happy to be gifted some nice skincare goodies. This luxe set from OSEA comes with a body wash, oil, and serum to keep skin looking and feeling happy!
Subscribe to our newsletter for even more holiday gift ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- The Best Drugstore Eyeliner Is SO Good — It Didn't Even Budge When I Cried ›
- Steve Martin & Martin Short Remind Selena Gomez "Every Moment Is A Gift" Ahead Of 'Only Murders' Season 4 ›
- Going Through A Friendship Breakup Is Awful — Here's How You Can Feel Better In The End ›
- This Ninja Espresso Machine Is Replacing My Daily Starbucks Visits ›
- Daisy Edgar-Jones Calls Paul Mescal A "Lifetime Best Friend" After Those "Normal People" Season 2 Rumors ›
- She’s 23, Her Best Friend Is 76: These Adorable Besties Will Melt Your Heart ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.