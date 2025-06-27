Sydney & Richie Have The Best Relationship In 'The Bear'

Sydney & Richie have the best relationship on The Bear, y'all, and I stand by that! As much as I'm in the SydCarmy camp when it comes to romantic relationships on The Bear (I’m so sorry to all the Carmy x Claire shippers), there’s one friendship in the hit FX show that I think outshines the rest. While Fak and Sugar perfectly complement each other, and Tina and Ebra are on exactly the same page, Richie and Sydney have become my favorite friendship on The Bear.

Here's why Richie and Sydney have the best relationship on The Bear.

Are Richie and Sydney friends on The Bear? FX/Hulu What starts on a very rocky foundation at the beginning of The Bear season 1, due to poor communication and knowing exactly how to push each other's buttons, a frustrating coworker situation quickly evolves into a friendship with mutual understanding and respect. "I love the relationship between Sydney and Richie," one Reddit user agrees. "Their characters are avatars for progress and tradition so it makes sense that they would argue, but you can also see it in the moments they share when they're not arguing...They exert an interesting push-pull dynamic on Carmy who's still too caught up in dealing with trauma from his old job and his brother's death to really parse out what he wants from each of them and become the leader the kitchen needs." Sydney and Richie feel like two sides of the same coin; they both want to do their job with excellence, they just do that in completely different ways. But once they realize how similar they actually are, their friendship is solidified.

What's happening next on The Bear? FX/Hulu Do they still get on each other's nerves? Absolutely. But instead of yelling at each other (or, you know, threateningly holding up giant steak knives), Richie and Sydney understand one another. They're able to provide advice or comfort when they see the other upset, like Richie apologizing to Sydney when his and Carmy's fighting gets under her skin, or Sydney telling Richie everything will be okay when his front of house speech is rockier than normal. And the fact that The Bear season 4 ending revealed season 5 (assuming we are seeing a season 5) will see Richie and Sydney become partners to lead the restaurant is the perfect next part of their friendship. I love them your honor!!

Are Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach friends in real life? Ayo Edebiri shares Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s birthday message to her: “Every birthday is a small death. HBD” pic.twitter.com/sswk9X0njh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 3, 2023 And the fact Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri have a similar friendship in real life (like how Ebon texted her "Every birthday is a small death" on her birthday)? That’s just the cherry on top.

