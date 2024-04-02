Discover 15 Lucky Irish Baby Names For Your Little One
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Consider yourself lucky to have come across popular and heartwarming Irish baby names! All we can think is this line spoken by Jennifer Aniston in Marley & Me: "Ah, the luck of the Irish!" You may have Irish heritage or simply enjoy the gorgeous landscape that takes your breath away each time you vacation there. The country also gave the literary world some of the greatest minds we've ever seen like Sally Rooney and Oscar Wilde.
To have a bit of Irish beauty and luck rub off on your newborn, consider these 15 lucky Irish baby names!
Popular Irish Baby Names For Boys
Image via Vika Glitter/Pexels
- Daniel — Whether you choose this as your son's first or middle name, it's sure to have a lasting impression on anyone who knows him. It's powerful meaning makes it one of the most popular Irish baby names for boys!
- Aiden — Literally meaning "born of fire," Aiden is another strong name for a little boy! Since we know boys usually have bursts of powerful energy, we think this is a great choice to name your bundle of joy. (Pronounced Ay-den)
- Liam — We're so not thinking about the actor Liam Hemsworth, but we do love the sound of this name for a little boy. (Pronounced Li-am)
- Dylan — Raise your hand if you went to school with someone named Dylan and can remember their electric personality? With a name that means either "flash of lightening" or "loyal," your little boy will grow up to be a fun friend to all. (Pronounced Dil-an)
- Sean — I'm personally biased about Sean because my youngest nephew's name is spelled 'Shaun' and he's been nothing short of a gift to my sister. He's got the deepest dimples ever and his charming ways are too cute to resist. While I can't guarantee that your little one will have deep dimples, he's sure to put a smile on everyone's face. (Pronounced Shawn)
More Irish Baby Names For Boys
Image via Nila Racigan/Pexels
- Cillian — In the case of this name, we're so thinking about the talented actor Cillian Murphy. He stole our hearts with his magnetic performance in as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders and J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer so we're positive your little one do the same. (Pronounced Kil-e-an)
- Colman — We love actor Colman Domingo too so we're really biased about this name. Colman rolls off the tongue and means "little dove." How precious is that?? (Pronounced Cole-man)
- Davin — Find yourself drawn to deer lately? It could be because your little one is letting you know he'd like for his name to be Davin.
Popular Irish Names For Girls
Image via Anastasiya Gepp/Pexels
- Siobhan — Siobhan means "God is gracious" and we can imagine that's how you felt when you first found out you were having a girl! (Pronounced Shiv-awn)
- Anna — Give your baby girl a name that celebrates her "radiance" with the name Anna!
- Saoirse — We can't help but think about actress Saoirse Ronan when we see this name! Given the roles she seems to play, we can imagine that her name — Saoirse means "freedom, liberty" — is unconsciously guiding her. If you want to your little girl a strong Irish baby name, we recommend you choose this for her! (Pronounced Sear-sha)
- Ciara — If your little girl was born with brown eyes and brunette hair, naming her Ciara is extremely fitting! (Pronounced Si-erra)
- Maeve — If your little girl stole your heart as soon as you heard her heartbeat for the first time, she's placed you under her loving spell. It'll make sense to name her Maeve as a result. (Pronounced May-v)
More Irish Baby Names For Girls
Image via Amponsah Nii Davidson/Pexels
- Cara — Remove an 'i' from Ciara and you have Cara! She'll be a friend to all, and that's a comforting thought! (Pronounced Car-a)
- Fiona — Despite Fiona's curse in Shrek, she proved to have a beautiful spirit inside and out. It's one of the reasons we think you should consider it for your little girl!
- Nora — While Nora is one of the more classic Irish baby names, it actually has Latin roots! It means "honor" and is a bold name that people will love saying.
Which of these lucky Irish baby names will you consider for your newborn? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.