Get Cozy This St. Paddy's With Our Easy Irish Coffee Recipe
When St. Patrick's Day rolls around, coffee enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs gather 'round one of the most popular St. Paddy's drinks: Irish coffee! Made with piping-hot coffee, a shot (or two) of Irish whiskey, sugar, and fresh cream, Irish coffee makes for one totally irresistible coffee cocktail.
Grab your favorite mug and whip out the whiskey to create our easy Irish coffee recipe – it comes together in just a few minutes! We're spilling all the need-to-know secrets to crafting the perfect Irish coffee, from selecting the finest ingredients to mastering that signature whipped cream topping.
Irish coffee is guaranteed to warm both your heart and soul for the lucky holiday and beyond. Let's get into it!
What is the difference between Baileys coffee and Irish coffee?
The most obvious difference between Baileys coffee and Irish coffee is that Baileys coffee uses Baileys Irish Cream to make the recipe, whereas Irish coffee is made using whiskey and brown sugar. Both drinks use hot coffee as the base and are garnished with fresh whipped cream.
Because of this, Baileys coffee is a bit creamier and milkier than traditional Irish coffee.
How much alcohol is in an Irish coffee?
The standard recipe for Irish coffee calls for 1.5 ounces of Irish whiskey, which equates to one shot. You can always customize the ratio, though, adding less or more whiskey as you please.
Can you order Irish coffee at a bar?
You can order Irish coffee at a bar as long as the bar is equipped to brew coffee and has all the ingredients on-hand. Most bars you visit might not have a full coffee bar, so it really depends. Baileys coffee is super similar to Irish coffee, and might be easier for bartenders to make for you since Baileys is more common.
Is Irish coffee a thing in Ireland?
Yes, Irish coffee actually originated in Ireland and it's a fairly common bar order there. While it may not be as popular as Guinness, most bars in Ireland are prepped to serve Irish coffee at any time. Irish coffee is particularly frequented more on special occasions, holidays, and cold days.
How To Make Irish Coffee
Ingredients
Serves 1
- 1 cup hot coffee
- 1-2 shots Irish whiskey (depending on how boozy you want it!)
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar (you can also adjust this amount based on your preference for sweetness)
- Freshly whipped cream
- Cinnamon or cocoa powder, optional for garnish
Directions
- Brew a hot cup of coffee how you like it. Just make sure it's fresh for optimal flavor and authenticity!
- In a mug, add the brown sugar and hot coffee, stirring until dissolved. Make sure you leave a little bit of room at the top for the booze!
- Next, add the Irish whiskey to the mug. Stir.
- To make the whipped cream, vigorously whisk a small amount of heavy whipping cream in a separate mug or bowl. You could use store-bought whipped cream, but it just isn't the same as fresh whipped cream. This version is a lot thicker and tastes less processed in the end.
- Once whipped, spoon the whipped cream over the drink to create a solid layer over top of the mug.
- If preferred, garnish the Irish coffee with a dash of ground cinnamon or cocoa powder for extra flavor and immaculate presentation. For an extra special treat, pair your Irish coffee with ourSt. Patrick's Day Rainbow Donuts!
