Your First Look At Lindsay Lohan's New Netflix Rom-Com Irish Wish
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I have a pretty simple rule: If Lindsay Lohan is in a movie, I will be watching! Especially if that movie is rom-com. She has so much personality and energy that brings any story to life, whether it be Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, or Falling for Christmas! Her new film Irish Wish is dropping on Netflix this spring and we just got a first look at the movie. Here's everything you need to know about this new Lindsay Lohan movie, including the Irish Wish cast and release date!
What is Irish Wish about?
Image via Patrick Redmond / Netflix
Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) is in for the surprise of her life when her best friend gets engaged...to the person Maddie's in love with. In an effort to be there for her friends, Maddie agrees to be a bridesmaid at their Ireland destination wedding. With just days left until the wedding, Maddie makes a wish that she'll find true love — and then wakes up as the bride-to-be.
Who's in the Irish Wish cast?
Image via Paulina Stevens/Lionsgate
In addition to Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly, we'll see Ayesha Curry as Heather, Matty McCabe as Kory Kennedy, Jacinta Mulcahy as Olivia Kennedy, Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly, Ed Speleers as James Thomas, Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor, and Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy.
Where can I watch Irish wish?
Image via Lukas Kloeppel/Pexels
Irish Wish is dropping on Netflix March 15, 2024. For all you night owls, the film will premiere exactly at 3 AM EST, so you don't have to wait for sunrise to watch it ;).
Where was Irish wish filmed?
Irish Wish filmed in Dublin, Co Wicklow and Co Mayo. I'm so excited to see all of the beautiful scenery Ireland has to offer. That's the best part about filming on-location — everything feels so much more authentic and gives you a stronger connection to the story!
What Netflix show is Lindsay Lohan in?
Image via Scott Everett White/Netflix
Lindsay Lohan has starred in the Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas, but in addition to this year's Irish Wish, she's also starring in another Christmas movie! Later this year we'll see Lindsay Lohan in Our Little Secret opposite Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth.
What are you most excited to see in Irish Wish? Let us know your favorite Lindsay Lohan movie in the comments and follow us on Facebook for more pop culture news!
Lead image via Patrick Redmond / Netflix
