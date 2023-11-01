Saoirse Ronan Just Wore A Gorgeous Ring That's Sparking Engagement Rumors
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Despite a new celebrity breakup every other day throughout the year, love is still in the air...and it may be leading Saiorse Ronan to the altar. Call us overzealous, but this potential engagement is the news we've been waiting for!
With films like The Lovely Bones (Susie Salmon) and Little Women (Jo March), Saoirse's cemented a place in our hearts. However, as monumental as her onscreen performances can be, she prefers to keep her private life tucked away — not that we blame her. BUT...showing up to a fashion show wearing a diamond ring on that finger is a pretty huge statement, even if she hasn't verbally said anything about it yet. Here's everything we know so far + details about Saiorse Ronan's relationship with Jack Lowden!
Where was Saoirse Ronan seen wearing a diamond ring?
According to People, Saoirse recently made an appearance at the Louis-Vuitton Womenswear SS 2024 runway show. In addition to gorgeous blonde bob she was seen sporting, close observers noticed a beautiful diamond ring on her finger — hence the engagement speculations.
How long have Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden been dating?
Photo by Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images for Universal
The lovely couple have been dating for some time now. In 2018, Page Six shared that Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden were dating following their appeared in the film Mary Queen of Scots. A source told the outlet, "We don’t know when they got together...but they seem very happy and sweet."
They've mostly kept their relationship under wraps but have made appearances here and there.
What has Saioirse Ronan said about Jack Lowden?
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Saiorse Ronan offered a brief glimpse into their relationship. She said, "When a person you respect as much as I do him says that, it means more than anyone else’s opinion."
What has Jack Lowden said about Saiorse Ronan?
Jack has sang Saoirse's praises when talking about her work ethic with him recently telling Esquire UK, "Saoirse is, first and foremost, one of the best actors in the world, so to work with her in that way and help in any way I could was great." He was referring to her role as Amy Liptrot in The Outrun - a film their production company is producing.
What has Saoirse Ronan been working on lately?
Saoirse recently appeared in Foe, which premiered in theaters October 6th. She stars alongside Paul Mescal as they play a married couple whose bond is tested when they're met with an unusual offer. Two words — artificial intelligence.
