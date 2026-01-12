The 60-Second Trick to "De-Stress" Your Jaw

Due to my chronic teeth grinding, I’ve developed a noticeably boxier facial appearance, particularly along my jawline. While I like to think I’m above worrying about superficial changes, the truth is that watching my face shift over time has left me feeling extremely self-conscious and uncomfortable in my own skin. I initially chalked it up to genetics, assuming my face was simply “bulking up,” but I eventually learned the real culprit was bruxism.

Even more difficult than the cosmetic changes, though, is the pain. Constant grinding has triggered severe migraines and jaw tension that can feel almost unbearable.

Eventually, the symptoms reached a breaking point. I knew something had to change, which is when I began seriously researching bruxism and TMJ-related disorders, determined to finally relieve the tension and reclaim some sense of ease.

Here are four at-home exercises to help unclench your jaw.

What is Bruxism And How Can You Prevent It? Shutterstock Bruxism is a condition in which you clench or grind your teeth, typically unconsciously. This can be done while you’re asleep, but you also might notice yourself doing it while scrolling through Reddit or typing away on a work project. There are many factors that can cause bruxism, including genetics and medication, but most of the common causes are psychological. Anxiety and stress can play a major role in developing bruxism or TMJ-related issues. Fortunately, there are several measures you can take to ease your teeth-grinding issues. One option is to get Botox injected into the masseter muscles, which acts by slimming down the jawline and atrophying the muscles that cause tension in this area. But not all of us are made of money, and this procedure can get pretty expensive, since it only lasts for about 4-6 months before a touch-up is required. If you’re looking for some free ways to relax your jaw muscles at home, there are a few effective exercises you can do right now.

The Fish Face Shutterstock By imitating a fish (sucking in your cheeks and protruding your lips), you’ll be able to relax the tension in your masseters. (Great for TMJ relief.)

The Masseter Massage Shiny Diamond Simply massaging the masseter muscles can be a great way to relieve tension from excessive clenching. These muscles are located in front of your ears and below your cheekbones. Gently apply pressure with your fingers and massage your muscles in a circular motion.

Easy Tongue Exercise Shutterstock If you place the tip of your tongue behind your front teeth, on the roof of your mouth, slightly separate your teeth while keeping your lips closed. This helps to relax your jaw and prevent further clenching.

The Temple Massage Mikael Blomkvist This one is my favorite, as it’s incredibly soothing. Unknowingly, we often carry a heavy amount of tension in the temple area. By massaging the temples, along with the jawline, you’ll likely feel a ton of relief afterward. Apply these simple 60-second exercises to your daily routine, and you’ll feel back to normal in no time.

