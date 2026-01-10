My skin nearly hit its breaking point with dryness over the holidays. Thanks to strong winds and consistent sub-freezing outside temperatures, I had to deal with that uncomfortable flaking and patchiness that we all want to avoid. Luckily, with a powerhouse lineup of hydrating, soothing, and barrier-repairing skincare products, I was able to bring my stubborn skin back to life.

This list of my go-to skincare products are the best for wintertime use because they actually help your skin barrier rather than just masking dryness. From a new launch from one of my favorite brands, Dieux, to cult classics like Aquaphor these are the top products I recommend for those dealing with a lack of hydration.

Scroll on to discover 7 must-try winter skincare products that help soothe dry, irritated, flaky skin.

My Favorite Skincare Products For Dry, Fussy Winter Skin Dieux Dieux Skin Mercy Recovery Cream This latest launch from Dieux was formulated to relieve red, itchy, and irritated skin while also providing deep hydration, and though I wouldn't consider my skin type to be strictly sensitive, this definitely provided some much-needed relief when my skin was acting up over the holidays. It employs 1% colloidal oatmeal, which is FDA-approved as a skin protectant to help defend the skin from further fuss. It also uses glycerin for added moisture and licorice root to fight against environmental and age-related stressors. All that said, I find the formula perfect for everyday wear, and my skin hasn't been dried out since I started incorporating it into my skincare routine. If you're familiar (even somewhat) with the brand, I like to think of this new product like a lighter version of Instant Angel. Both are super soothing for the skin barrier, but while Instant Angel is noticeably thicker and ideal for me to wear overnight, Skin Mercy is way more breathable and easily layers with my other skincare products for unproblematic daytime wear. The $38 price tag is also so worth it compared to the efficacy of this pick.

Versed Versed Daily Recovery Rich Barrier Cream While most lipid-rich barrier creams are heavy and not so breathable, Versed's version has become a staple for my winter skincare regimen because it's super light. I was initially skeptical of how the breathable formula could provide such rich hydration, but this baby really gets the job done. Its lipid complex noticeably nourishes my skin, plus the formula also contains glycerin for an extra hydrating boost. I also enjoy that the product isn't fragranced or comedogenic so my complexion stays clear. Plus, it's an awesome replacement for my beloved (but now discontinued) Sweet Relief Balm from the brand. Anyone with dry, sensitive skin needs to add this to their cart, especially because the $20 price tag is so impressive.

Ulta Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream This face cream is perfect for protecting my skin from the cold, dry Colorado winter. It's ultra-nourishing, thanks to squalene and glacial glycoprotein, but most of all, I like that it's easy to wear alongside more of my daily skincare products like eye cream and SPF. It never pills or fades in the presence of other products, and I always notice that its hydrating capabilities tend to stick around for much longer than 24 hours as the product claims. Read my full review on Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream here!

Amazon Aquaphor Healing Ointment I'm going to be so honest, but if I'm having an extra-lazy morning, I'll just warm up a dollop of Aquaphor in my hands before applying it to my face as a moisturizer. It's a barrier protectant after all! Even on non-lazy mornings when I'm going on a cheeky winter hike or just spending more time outside running errands in the cold, having a thin layer on prevents any further dry patches and irritation. It's truly so versatile and always delivers. I'm still working on my massive 7-ounce tube of this, but given that I use it everyday (sometimes all over, sometimes on my lips or even my dry elbows!) and I've not emptied it halfway yet, I'd say it's absolutely worth buying, especially if you want a quick fix without paying luxury prices.

Amazon Nivea Nourishing Lotion Body Milk This next skincare favorite of mine goes beyond just your face to soothe dry skin all over your body. I like the milky formulation a lot because it sinks in quite quickly and doesn't leave behind any greasy residue, which is just a total sensory nightmare. The ingredients (primarily almond oil and vitamin E) are not fussy whatsoever, so even people with super sensitive skin can feel good about using this. On extra dry days, I'll layer this on after applying a body oil not long after hopping out of the shower.

More Top-Rated Formulas For Dry Winter Skin Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Balm Barrier Cream This lightweight balm-to-cream product helps heal the skin's barrier with hyaluronic acid, dimethicone (a silicone that acts as an emollient and skin protectant), and glycerin. You'll get clinically-proven hydration with, but more importantly, you'll be setting your skin up for success against harsh winter winds, cold temps, and environmental pollutants.

Round Lab Round Lab Birch Moisturizing Intensive Cream The cool thing about this cream is it was specifically formulated for dry winter skin. Powered by ectoin, hyaluronic acid, and birch sap, it simultaneously hydrates and protects the skin, which is the right combo you need if you're dealing with flakiness, dry patches, and general wind-chafed irritation. It feels nice and smooth on the skin and sinks in just the right amount so your skin can still reap the product's protective benefits.

