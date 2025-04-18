Bubble dresses are officially back in the fashion world for 2025. Once a 1950s staple, the unique bubble hem is definitely divisive among dress lovers right now. Us on the other hand, we’re totally sold on bubble dresses – these 9 styles convinced us they’re so chic. Playful yet polished, these bubble dresses are perfect for making a style statement this spring and summer!

Scroll on to shop the cutest bubble dresses for spring and summer outfits!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Bubble Hem Mini Dress Drenched in flattering details – from the drop waist to the straight neckline – this mini bubble dress with removable straps lets you create endless outfit combos while feeling confident AF. The black and white color palette alongside the bold polka dots feels oh-so Parisian, too.

Free People Damson Madder Becca Bubble Mini Dress This bubble dress has some bubbly sleeves to match, which only add to the drama of it all! The sleeves themselves are also removable, so you can style it for hotter days. The mixed pattern is downright darling for a femme-leaning look.

Gap Gap Linen-Blend Mini Bubble Dress Butter yellow dresses are another must-have style this season, so you're basically hopping on two trends at once with this sleek piece from Gap!

J.Crew J.Crew Bubble-Hem Mixy Dress Crafted from a crisp poplin material, this bubble dress is undeniably polished, so it'd be ideal for office days or any work-related events. It also has a subtle drop waist for added flattery!

Anthropologie Mare Mare Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Bubble-Hem Mini Dress The easy scoop neck on this dress leans casual, though you could totally dress it up quickly with a structured blazer, a stack of your fave jewelry, and heels. For more casual moments, we'd style this number with some riding boots!

Nordstrom ASTR The Label Floral Bubble Hem Minidress Florals are never a bad idea! This mini-length marvel is adorable for any spring occasion.

Madewell Madewell The Melody Bubble-Hem Smocked Midi Dress For a longer, higher-coverage option, this gorgeous green dress comes complete with a fitted smocked bodice and a flowy bubble hem skirt for flair.

Free People Hansen & Gretel Alaska Mini Dress The pattern on this bubble dress is everything! Full of color, you'll definitely stand out and feel all the summer vibes once you slip it on.

Eloquii Eloquii Bubble Skirt Midi Dress A stark white dress like this one wears well with anything. We think this would be the perfect piece for a beachy vacation!

