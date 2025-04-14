Walmart’s shoe section is wildly underrated! From stylish sneakers to trendy mesh flats, they’ve got some seriously good shoes on deck right now, especially for spring and summer ‘fits. If you're shopping for comfy, on-trend shoes for the warmer months without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered with the coolest Walmart spring shoes.

Shop our 8 favorite Walmart spring shoes below!

Walmart No Boundaries Mesh Mary Janes Mesh flats never fail to supply "it" girl energy. This $20 pair has no business being that cute, plus they come in three more adorable colors for springtime!

Walmart Scoop Slingback Block Heels Silver shoes are everything right now! These slingback-style heels will be perfect for a night out.

Walmart Time and Tru Raffia Platform Slide Sandals Raffia sandals are having a moment for sure – rock the beachy style for just $23! We adore the thick platform soles on these cuties for a lil' boost.

Walmart Madden Girl Goalie Lace-Up Platform Sneakers Similar to the hottest sneaker that dominated last and this year's style trends, these color-blocked babies are so retro and modern all at the same time, meaning you can style them in endless ways for spring and summer.

Walmart No Boundaries Jelly Sandals You've heard of mesh flats – now, get ready for mesh jelly flats! Recalling vintage styles of the '90s, these easy-wearing shoes are a total throwback that's, well, making a comeback!

Walmart No Boundaries Studded Slingback Flats For a bit of edge, these flats are a flawless pick. They'll look iconic no matter how you wear 'em, whether it's with a flowy maxi skirt or structured slacks.

Walmart No Boundaries Lace Up Sport Sneakers Blue sneaks are one of our favoritesneaker trends for 2025. They are great for working in a playful pop of color to your outfits, and this serene baby blue hue is downright perfect for matching the energy of springtime!

Walmart Time and Tru Cross Strap Wedge Sandals These wedge sandals are insanely versatile, working well across both formal and casual plans. Your feet will stay secure with every step, thanks to the strappy design!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more stunning Walmart finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.