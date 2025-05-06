Old Navy’s summer shoe drop is too good. From trendy jelly flats to heeled espadrille styles, we’re totally eyeing their current lineup to complete our summer looks. Certifiably comfortable and very much affordable, these are the cutest Old Navy shoes for summertime.

Shop our 7 favorite Old Navy shoes for summer below!

Old Navy Old Navy Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats Jelly flats are so back. This pair with a wide-set mesh feel comes in 5 stunning colors for summertime, though the clear iteration brings the most intrigue to any 'fit. We'd style these with a flowy white maxi skirt and a cute top for an easy and breezy ensemble.

Old Navy Old Navy Kitten Heel Thong Sandals Traditional heels, who?! We'll only be rocking kitten heels for the foreseeable future – and this strappy design from Old Navy is downright perfect for dressing up or down this season.

Old Navy Old Navy Double-Buckle Mary Jane Flats With just the right amount of edge from the silver-clad double straps, these pointed Mary Jane flats definitely give you that cool girl look without ever sacrificing comfort.

Old Navy Old Navy Espadrille Platform Sandals Espadrille shoes like these are the epitome of summer footwear! Drenched in woven details, these sandals also give your steps some nice support, thanks to the solid block heel. The platformed soles also supply a little boost in height so you can rock 'em with longer dresses and pants.

Old Navy Old Navy Faux-Leather Flip Flops Flip flops don't have to be the foamy, cheapy versions you've owned in years past. These faux-leather slides offer a more polished look for the same exact comfort level!

Old Navy Old Navy Faux-Leather Woven Mules These woven mules with a rounded toe are super easy to put on and even easier to wear all day long, since the material gives your feet some great breathability – which is much needed during the scorching summer.

Old Navy Old Navy Strappy Block Heel Sandals Dare we say these are the perfect night-out shoes? Complete with chic crossing straps and a sturdy block heel, you're going to feel supported no matter where you strut.

