To us, the perfect spring shoe is both stylish and wearable across a multitude of occasions. Of course, it’s gotta be comfy, too! Luckily, Anthropologie's shoe section is packed with plenty of iconic spring styles that combine everything we want in a pair! From vacation-ready sandals to “it” girl sneakers that’ll definitely give your looks a trendy boost, these are our top Anthropologie shoes for springtime.

Shop our 9 favorite pairs of Anthropologie shoes, all perfect for spring!

Anthropologie Maeve Embroidered Mesh Flats Mesh flats are undeniably chic, plus this pair gets so much more playful thanks to the cute little strawberries embroidered on. These are super easy to slip on and off for casual spring outings when you want to add a dash of seasonal flair!

Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Slide Sandals by Maeve This even fruitier pair is dotted with some cherries to sweeten up your every look!

Anthropologie PUMA Speedcat OG Sneakers The Speedcat OG's from PUMA are definitely heating up to be one of spring's coolest sneakers. Anthro currently sells them in the cutest colors – we adore this butter yellow iteration that matches the spring season!

Anthropologie Maeve Pointed-Toe Moto Mary Jane Flats Edgy yet girly, these light pink Mary Jane flats are fitted with some fun studs along the buckles that easily pair well with any silver accessories! The pointed toe is exaggerated perfectly, so you can step out with confidence this spring.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Lug Boat Loafers Boat shoes are perfectly preppy, especially when worn with a spring outfit that incorporates linen, stripes, breezy tops, and cute sunnies!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels These low-lying kitten heels are ideal for nights out or happy hours with your squad. They're shoppable in so many fun spring colors, too!

Anthropologie Intentionally Blank x Anthropologie Ellery Studded Jelly Sandals Jelly sandals are definitely making a comeback – and we are definitely here for it! These fisherman-style ones boast some cool silver studs to elevate the look beyond just the jelly aspect. You'll have tons of fun styling these casually with denim shorts and graphic tees for a throwback 'fit.

Anthropologie Maeve Netted Mary Jane Flats Mesh flats are absolutely ahh-mazing for the warmer months because they let your feet breathe unlike any other shoe. Featuring an espadrille-style platform sole and a wide, woven texture, these Anthropologie shoes were practically made for spring and summer!

Anthropologie New Balance 9060 Sneakers For all your hot girl walk needs, these sleek pink sneaks are the way to go! Plus, you can totally pair 'em up with a more elevated 'fit for springtime picnic hangs and important errands.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.