Joe Keery’s Explosive New R-Rated Horror 'Cold Storage' Is the Perfect ‘Stranger Things’ Replacement

If you're still reeling after that Stranger Things series finale, and you're already missing Steve Harrington, don't worry: you can see Joe Keery in a brand new movie called Cold Storage! While the entire cast of the sci-fi series brings something special and unique to the table, I’ve always been particularly fond of Joe Keery’s on-screen presence due to his effortless ability to blend humor and emotion into one role. The actor has some of the best comedic timing I’ve ever seen, making him the perfect choice for the upcoming comedy-horror film.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cold Storage, from plot details to the release date and more.

Where can I watch Cold Storage? StudioCanal You can catch the movie in theaters on February 13, 2026. Check out the trailer on YouTube now!

What is the movie Cold Storage about? StudioCanal Adapted from David Koepp’s 2019 sci-fi thriller of the same name, Cold Storage takes a fascinating (albeit rather gross) look at what happens when a disgusting fungus threatens to overtake humanity as we know it and end our world. Now, two night shift workers (Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell) have to figure out how to save the world before the virus washes off society as we know it.

Who's in the Cold Storage cast? StudioCanal Aside from the beloved Stranger Things actor, the movie features a rich ensemble cast, including Liam Neeson, fresh off his success with the Naked Gun reboot, and Georgina Campbell. The screenplay is by Koepp himself, who also wrote Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Man, among others. With such an impressive resume, Cold Storage is bound to be a hit. Here's a breakdown of the Cold Storage cast: Georgina Campbell as Naomi Williams

What Genre Is The Upcoming Joe Keery Movie? StudioCanal One of my favorite aspects of the highly anticipated film is its genre: comedy-horror. I love how the creepy high-stakes elements are balanced with much-needed levity. If anyone knows how to portray this blend to perfection, it’s Keery himself.

What Are Fans Saying About The Comedy Horror Film? StudioCanal Fans are generally thrilled about the upcoming movie, praising the actors, cinematography, and the film's overall energy that comes through in the trailer. People took to the YouTube comments section of the Cold Storage trailer to express their excitement. “Having read the book a while back, I'm pretty stoked to see this adapted for the big screen. Especially with Joe Keery and Liam Neeson leading the cast,” one commenter wrote. “All my homies love Joe Keery,” said another. Overall, a lot of fans are especially excited to see Joe Keery on the big screen post-Stranger Things. Knowing his career is not ending after the Netflix series concluded is very exciting.

What are your thoughts on Joe Keery's new movie Cold Storage? I truly can’t wait for this one, since the trailer alone has me utterly hooked. Follow us on Facebook for more news on your favorite movies!