'The Holiday' Cast Would Actually "Love" To Do A Sequel (& Kate Winslet Has The Perfect Idea)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Holiday movie ending might tie the whole story with a perfect bow, but that hasn't stopped fans from hoping for a sequel! (Although, I'm not sure what kind of drama a sequel might bring...and I don't want Iris and Miles OR Amanda and Graham to go through anything else for crying out loud.) The cast has spoken on the idea of a The Holiday sequel more and more in recent years, and good news for any fans of the 2006 movie — the cast is totally open to The Holiday 2!
Here's what The Holiday cast members Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, and Cameron Diaz have said about reuniting for a sequel.
'The Holiday' cast would "love" to revisit the characters.
Sony Pictures
It's been almost 20 years since The Holiday premiered and star Jude Law is super interested in seeing what the characters' lives look like in the 2020s. “I’d love to see where they’re at. I’d love to see where they were,” he says on Today. “I’m a yes. You need to check in with everyone else...I'll ask Kate."
“I think Graham still has cardigans and glasses, and reads,” he adds in an interview with E! News. “He’s probably worried sick 'bout the girls, right? The daughters will be 28, 29.”
Kate Winslet has also imagined that, post-The Holiday, Iris and Miles would have settled down and started a family. “It would be so fun to see Miles and Iris get back together,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. “I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be?…Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere.”
And as for her onscreen beau Jack Black? Well, he already has the perfect sequel title idea: “Once in a while, I slide into Nancy Meyers’s DMs and say, ‘Holiday 2: Electric Boogaloo. Anyone with me?’” he joked in a Vanity Fair interview last December.
Cameron Diaz spills on why the original film is so special.
I'm so torn on whether I'd want a sequel to The Holiday because a huge part of its charm, and its nostalgia, is that it's like a time capsule for the early 2000s — and specifically a time right before iPhones and social media changed the world forever. It's a comforting movie to put on that really feels like balm for my soul on days my mind feels heavy. Plus the fact the movie is a standalone film makes it feel more special!
"People look at Nancy's movies as a statement, in a way," Cameron Diaz said in a 2020 interview with Vulture. "It's set in the real world, but it's like, 'Who's getting on first class, and flying, and taking this cute little cottage in the middle of England?' Who gets to do that? You always wish that was you."
"When people watch The Holiday, it's just so aspirational," she continues. "They're like, 'One day, I'll be able to do that.' It's almost like a modern-day Prince Charming, but not a helpless princess. It's more like the fully capable princess who could have whatever she wants, but she can't have it until she breaks open her heart and is vulnerable, and lets in the right man. And not just Prince Charming, but the guy who's actually capable of showing up in all the ways she needs him to."
The Holiday shows that the most important part of, not just the holiday season but life in general, is being surrounded by the people we love. It truly feels like a modern storybook fairytale that proves dreams you were too afraid to wish could actually come true. And THAT's the true magic of Christmas.
Would you want to see a sequel to The Holiday or would you rather the movie remain a standalone film? Let us know in the comments and check out 20 Brand New Christmas Movies To Add To Your Calendar!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!