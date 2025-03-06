Justin Baldoni's $400 Million New York Times Lawsuit Just Stalled — Here's Why

It Ends With Us drama is seemingly never-ending, from the back-and-forth accusations of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to the multi-million dollar lawsuits. As the feud continues to escalate, the legal situations evolve daily — and now a judge just paused Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against the New York Times. Here's what's happening in this highly complex legal battle, and what it all means for the lawsuit in general.

On January 16, 2025, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicists, and the New York Times. By January 30, Blake and Ryan quickly filed to dismissthe suit with a single sentence: "The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs’ complaint."

According to Deadline, the New York Times also filed its own motion to dismiss the case on February 28, 2025. The media company wrote, "The Wayfarer Parties’ FAC tells a one-sided tale that has garnered plenty of headlines, but The Times does not belong in this dispute."

Now, a judge is seemingly siding with The Times by at least granting a pause on discovery for the lawsuit, according to E! News . Reporting from E! states that a motion was filed to "temporarily halt parties from having to exchange information or documents." Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the motion to pause, explaining that the media outlet has "substantial grounds" and "a strong showing that its motion to dismiss is likely to succeed on the merits."

Despite the Baldoni team's claims that this new window substantially shortens their time for discovery, Judge Liman maintained that "the burden of discovery is not measured only by the number of pages." And if we know anything about Baldoni's team? It's that they love to release lots and lots and lots of documents.

Judge Liman continued his decision by stating that Baldoni's team will be able to ask for the "extent of discovery" they need if the courts ultimately deny The Times' request. Still, he explained that "The Court intends to address the motion to dismiss promptly after it is fully submitted.”

A spokesperson for the New York Times told E! News, "We appreciate the court’s decision today, which recognizes the important First Amendment values at stake here. The court has stopped Mr. Baldoni from burdening The Times with discovery requests in a case that should never have been brought against."