Blake Lively Is Prepared For A Year Of "Continued Drama" With 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds surprised us all when they showed up to the SNL50 special celebration on February 16, especially when Ryan cracked a joke about how the couple is doing among their legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. "Why?" he asked Tina Fey & Amy Poehler. "What have you heard?"

Well, despite reports that some people in Hollywood thought they needed to sit the event out, the couple has "nothing to hide" — and Blake is feeling more confident and "more ready" than she did before.

Here's how Blake Lively is feeling after the SNL50 special celebration as her legal battle with Justin Baldoni continues.

Blake Lively wants to "ease back into the spotlight" amid Justin Baldoni feud. "Blake felt a bit anxious about attending the SNL anniversary. She still thought it was the perfect opportunity to ease back into the spotlight," a source tells People. "They had many friends attending, and as soon as they arrived, they received a warm welcome. It was a great event." The SNL50 celebration included guests like Pedro Pascal, Steve Martin, Kim Kardashian, and Eddie Murphy, alongside the Deadpool & Wolverine actors. "Blake wouldn't mind staying out of the spotlight for longer, but she has to get back to work with Anna Kendrick soon anyway," the source continues (Blake and Anna will start promo for their new movie Another Simple Favor this spring). "She feels more ready now. She knows it will be a long year with continued drama, but she’s just trying to focus on the good things. Her family is everything to her.”

And considering Blake told Brit + Co during our It Ends With Us interview that her family is "all over" the movie, I totally believe that. "Motherhood influenced this — my own mother influenced this," she says. "I was lucky to be able to be involved in so many different aspects of movie, not just onscreen, on screen is the smallest amount of work that I did in this film to be honest. And I took the relationships with my mother and my sisters, or my children, and my feelings and I mean, it's all over this film."

And Blake Lively is looking ahead toward "projects that she's excited about." After the alleged It Ends With Us cast drama went viral, a source told PeopleBlake was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama," which "felt out of control to her." "She initially felt very vulnerable and upset," the source said. "During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She's just not used to this kind of drama." However, Blake "enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she's excited about," which includes A Simple Favor 2 with Anna Kendrick, which is on Prime Video May 1!

Read up on Um, Brandon Sklenar Just Spoke On Whether He's Team Justin Or Team Blake (Yes, Really) for more.