And she's not the first family member to speak out.
Justin Baldoni's Mom Says "Justice And Truth Will Shine" Amid Blake Lively Feud: "Keep Your Integrity"
If you've been on the internet at all since August 6, 2024 (during the promotion of It Ends With Us), you know that the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud is ever-evolving — and that it doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. After Blake Lively alleged Justin orchestrated a smear campaign against her with an article in the New York Times, and Justin's subsequent lawsuit against the publication (which mentioned Taylor Swift), someone I totally didn't expect just spoke out: Justin's mom.
Here's what Justin Baldoni's mom had to say about the It Ends With Us director amid his feud with Blake Lively.
Justin Baldoni's mom praises his "integrity."
In honor of Justin Baldoni's birthday on January 24, when he turned 41, his mom took to Instagram to celebrate another trip around the sun.
"Happy Birthday Justin ~ remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of 'Jane The Virgin' - a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew, where sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey ~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives," she says in the post. "A happy loving and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities. Life has its moments and also its surprises - as you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth."
And Blake Lively's family has also praised her character throughout all the 'It Ends With Us' drama.
Justin's mom isn't the only family member who's spoken out since It Ends With Us released. After internet users started turning on Blake Lively for promoting the movie as a rom-com instead of talking about its domestic violence themes, and an Instagram user called Blake's behavior "disappointing," her brother-in-law Bart Johnson stepped in (via People).
"I’m really sorry you feel that way," he said. "I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do my entire life. Because it meant so much to her."
And in an open letter on Instagram, Blake's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars (and sisters-by-choice) supported her. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera say in the post. "Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice."
"Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety," they continue. "The hypocrisy is astounding. We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can still face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe work environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others."
