OMG Colleen Hooved Just Scrubbed (Almost) All Evidence of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni From Instagram

Colleen Hoover's Instagram account is back! After deactivating her account (which had more than 2M followers) amid Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle — from THAT behind-the-scenes video to Blake Lively's lawsuit to Taylor Swift getting dragged in — the It Ends With Us author is back on the social media platform. There's just one catch: there are no photos with Justin or Blake anywhere on her page.

Here's what we know about Colleen Hoover's Instagram amid the It Ends With Us drama.

Colleen Hoover's Instagram leaves 'It Ends With Us' readers very confused. Colleen Hoover reactivated her Instagram account on February 12, but it looks like she's hidden all the pictures with Blake and Justin (aside from a few official movie & casting announcements). The author (and It Ends With Us for that matter) is no stranger to internet drama, even if January was the first time Colleen has taken a step like deactivating her Instagram, although after the cast unfollowed Justin Baldoni and the drama began in August, she did make her TikTok private. And, honestly, readers were super confused. "Colleen Hoover deactivated her IG after [Justin's video] came out now idk what the hell that’s supposed to mean," one X user tweeted. Readers have long discussed whether the book romanticizes domestic abuse, and in January 2023, Colleen issued an apology after collaborating on an It Ends With Us-themed coloring book. "The coloring book was developed with Lily's strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how this was tone-deaf," the author said on her Instagram stories at the time. "I hear you guys and I agree with you. No excuses. No finger pointing. I have contacted the publisher to let them know I would prefer we don't move forward with it. Thank you for the respectful discourse and accountability. Nothing but love."

Colleen Hoover hasn't spoken on the ongoing battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, but at the It Ends With Us premiere in New York, after Justin Baldoni said Blake Lively should direct the potential It Starts With Us sequel, Colleen did weigh in. "Whoever decides to take charge of the next one would do it justice," she told ET. "I think they're all in it for the right reasons."

Both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have found support with friends and coworkers outside the It Ends With Us cast. Justin's Jane the Virgin costar Gina Rodriguez told People in September that "sweet, sweet soul" Justin is "my brother forever. Forever and ever."' Meanwhile Blake's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn issued a statement supporting the actress after she sued Justin for sexual harassment. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," the statement reads. "We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can still face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe work environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others."

Read up on everything we know about Colleen Hoover's Verity movie, starring Anne Hathaway, and check out Blake Lively's Surprise Move To Subpoena Justin Baldoni's Phone Records for more.

This post has been updated.