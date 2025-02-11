Justin Baldoni's "Unnecessary" Website Against Blake Lively Could "Backfire," According To A Lawyer

Justin Baldoni shocked the internet when he released a website full of text messages and emails surrounding It Ends With Us in a 5-year timeline of events. The messages ranged from discussing Blake Lively sneaking an unfinished cut of the movie to fans to Justin, Ryan, Blake, and Taylor Swift discussing a script rewrite, but according to one First Amendment lawyer, Justin's website could actually "backfire on him."

Why Justin Baldoni's website is "unusual." Kevin Goldberg, Freedom Forum's Vice President and First Amendment expert, told Forbes that "this is a PR campaign being played out in the courts, especially the defamation part." "From a First Amendment point of view, that is unusual," the lawyer continues. "Public figures don't usually win these cases and are not supposed to use the courts to try the case in the court of public opinion." Justin Baldoni's website, TheLawsuitInfo.com, includes an Amended Complaint in his lawsuit against The New York Times and a 168-page timeline of events. "I think it's unusual and I'm not sure it's appropriate once you have already filed a defamation lawsuit," he says. "Legally speaking, it's not going to be, itself, relevant as evidence. It could be introduced in evidence but there's no need for it."

Sony Pictures Releasing After admitting the website and all its details could be introduced as evidence in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's March 2026 trial, Kevin says he thinks it's clear that the website clearly "only exists for one purpose: to try to sway the public's point of view of Baldoni." "And again, the reason we have very strict standards for anyone who is trying to win a defamation lawsuit — and in particular, a celebrity who is trying to win a defamation lawsuit is they can do things like this," he adds. "Use a website and PR team to restore their reputation, they don't need to use the courts to restore their reputation. So why did he do both is my big question. It seems like his real goal is not to win the lawsuit but restore his good name, just, generally in the public view." Kevin also thinks the website is somewhat "disheartening" and "unnecessary" to the case because he can just win his case in court. "They're really only supposed to [use the courts for reputation purposes] when they have no other recourse...[The media] are the ones who, if he wins this case or forces Blake Lively to back down, might be the next ones who find themselves on the backfoot of a lawsuit filed by a celebrity who doesn't like what you've written or said about them...And that's not what the First Amendment is about," saying that the amendment is supposed to "allow the conversations to occur in public not in court." And doing both may actually "backfire on Justin," Kevin says. "Is his reputation being restored? I'm not sure it is, in my mind."

Justin Baldoni's Amended Complaint is a 224-page document outlining his lawsuit against the New York Times. "The following is not a story the Wayfarer Parties ever wished to tell," the beginning of the complaint reads. "Unfortunately, Blake Lively (“Lively”) has unequivocally left them with no choice, not only to set the record straight in response to Lively’s accusations and The New York Times Company’s maliciously and recklessly propagated falsehoods, but also to put the spotlight on the parts of Hollywood that they have dedicated their careers to being the antithesis of." Justin's legal team continues that "had Lively chosen to merely ride out the self-inflicted press catastrophe she faced in August 2024, the public would likely have moved on and never known the truth about her...No one except the parties involved would have known that she used threats and extortion to relegate the colleagues she once highly praised to a basement to sit out their own premiere, while she enjoyed the spotlight of a premiere and afterparty that was ultimately co-financed by both Wayfarer and Sony. She would have gotten away with these things and more, because Baldoni, focused entirely on seeing the film succeed, would have held his tongue, as he had through the year and a half that Lively tormented him, his family, and his partners."

