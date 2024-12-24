Brandon Sklenar Just Shared Support For Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit News
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Scroll to see how Brandon Sklenar shared support on Instagram for Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
On December 23, 2024, Brandon posted a screenshot of theNew York Times article on Blake's lawsuit to his Instagram story. The part of the article he shared includes the specific complaint Blake filed, and the star wrote "For the love of god read this" on the link out to the article. The Dropstar then tagged Blake and put a red heart emoji next to her handle.
The post follows Blake's bombshell lawsuit, filed against Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and other claims. And Brandon's not the only It Ends With Us teammate that's shared their support for Blake. Colleen Hoover and Jenny Slatealso expressed their solidarity with Blake. And while it would be easy to jump on the Blake bandwagon after the lawsuit news dropped, these tree (Brandon included) made their support of Blake clear from the beginning. Many of the cast unfollowed Justin on Instagram, with instances like Jenny Slate dodging questions about Justin peppered throughout the press and promotional tour of the film.
Lia Toby/Getty Images
This also isn't the first time Brandon's spoken out about the "swirling" rumors and allegations tied to It Ends With Us. In August, the star of The Housemaid posted to Instagram, noting how hypocritical it is for people to "vilify" women like Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover and that it "detracts what this film is about." His full statement reads:
Hey everyone,
I wanted to take a moment and address all this stuff swirling online.
Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in face, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It's been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.
Someone very close to me has been struggling with a relationship that has mirrored Lilly's closely. I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further. Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleens book and subsequently this film with saving her life.
Trust me when I tell you, there isn't a single person Involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma - Domestic abuse - Or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see. This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s--t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.
This film is meant to inspire. It's meant to validate and recognize. It's meant to instill hope. It's meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately it's meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the "bad guy," let's move beyond that together.
All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who its helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let's be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere.
Lead with Love and please be Kind.
Brandon
While this story develops, I will say it's nice to see so much support for women speaking out about — and actively standing against – sexual harassment. And it's especially to see the men in their sphere doing much of the same!
Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.