Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

new january movies mickey 17
Entertainment

11 New January 2025 Movies Viewers Will Adore

75 Christmas Breakfast Recipe Ideas For A Jolly Good Morning
Recipes

75 Christmas Breakfast Recipe Ideas For A Jolly Good Morning

mariah carey christmas playlist
Music

This 3+ Hour Christmas Playlist Will Have You Jingling All The Way

Christmas appetizers with recipes for the holidays
Food

40 Easy Christmas Appetizer Recipes That Will Get The Party Started

classic christmas movies
Movies

22 Classic Christmas Movies The Whole Family Will Love

Travel Destinations 2025
Travel

The 50 Best Travel Destinations You Should Totally Book A Trip To In 2025

celebrity age gap relationships
Celebrity Couples

11 Most (Sort Of) Controversial Celebrity Age-Gap Relationships—& They're Still Going Strong!

when calls the heart new january tv shows
Entertainment

12 Dramatic New January TV Shows You Won't Want To Miss

gossip girl celebrity cameos
TV

17 Celebrity Cameos On ‘Gossip Girl’ You Probably Forgot About

blake lively it ends with us support
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars Slam Justin Baldoni For "Forceful Retaliation"

Weekly Horoscope December 22-29
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope: 5 Signs Blessed With Good Fortune

gifts for him 2024
Gifts

Men Are Hard To Shop For — 50 Gift Ideas He'll Love This Year

shoe trends 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

6 Stylish Shoe Trends For 2025 That Everyone Needs In Their Closet