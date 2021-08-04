How Stitch Fix Got Started With Founder Katrina Lake
In this very special episode of Teach Me Something New, one of America's most successful self-made entrepreneurs — Katrina Lake — joins Brit to share how she turned her idea for a fashion styling business into a billion dollar company that went public. Katrina walks us through the humble beginnings of Stitch Fix, the determined immigrant mentality she adopted from her Japanese-American heritage, and how she grew a company from a team of one to almost 10,000 employees.
Tune in for her recruiting tips, to learn her number one regret as an entrepreneur, and her tips for navigating bouts of self-doubt that can hit at any stage in your career.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.