10 Best Face Serums With Anti-Aging Effects For Women In Their 30s and 40s
Aging is inevitable, and with it comes all the signs of aging within our skin. A loss of elasticity can result in more fine lines and wrinkles, a longer time spent outside can result in dark-looking sun spots, and a natural decrease in oil production can result in pesky, pesky dryness. Luckily, there’s a serum for that!
These are the best serums for women in their 30s and 40s to combat signs of aging and foster glowy, youthful skin.
Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum
If dark spots and uneven skin tone have crept into your skin over the years, this serum tackles it all. It's formulated with a vitamin C alternative called viniferine that's 62 times more effective than vitamin C. Plus, it delivers a lot of moisture using olive squalene.
Promising review: "I have used this product before and I love it. It's a little costly, but it works great in eliminating dark spots, if you use it every day. I'm not a person that's big on smells, but this product has a nice light scent. It works great under makeup. I'm on my third bottle and highly recommend it."
Dieux Deliverance Antioxidant & Niacinamide Serum
Dieux's Deliverance serum packs a punch against discoloration using antioxidants, peptides, and 4% niacinamide. It goes on super lightweight and soaks in even faster, which is ideal for layering under other skincare goodies like moisturizer and SPF.
Promising review: "Loving this serum so much! It has a very lightweight and milky texture, that melts into the skin effortlessly. I’ve been using the serum for a few weeks and I can notice my fine lines look smoother and my skin overall looks firmer and more even toned! It also doesn’t clog the pores which I love! It has been my go to nighttime serum, the results are just so good!"
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
This youth-boosting serum is loaded with a fast-acting retinoid, a time-release retinol, and a retinol booster to really target fine lines. Not only will your skin look (and appear!) firmer, its tone will even out and be more hydrated with consistent use.
Promising review: "I have been using Murad products for several years. Some of their products are a little pricey but they work for me! Retinol I use every other night and it does not break me out or dry my face. I am in my mid 60's! Can tell a difference much smoother and lines not nearly as noticeable!"
Fig.1 Retinol Night Cream Level 1
Fig.1's commitment to clinically proven skincare is evident in this retinol-boosted serum. It's perfect for treating and improving fine lines and wrinkles and dark spots, plus it's helpful for clearing up acne-prone skin. The 0.15% encapsulated retinol is designed to release slowly, so you can apply it regularly without feeling irritated.
Promising review: "I have sensitive, dry and cystic-acne prone skin. It sounds like exaggerating to say that this product was the most impactful in calming my cystic acne, but this is the only product that resulted in a 80-85% reduction in cystic acne. I started using it once per week for about a month, then every other day for a month, then 5-6 days a week with one or two rest days with only minimal dryness (i increased moisturizing barriers underneath every other day and this quickly resolved). I have also seen overall improved skin texture and fading of acne scarring. Definitely recommend!"
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum
This nighttime serum includes 0.3% pure retinol, the "optimal concentration" for results. It calms the skin, too, using hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate. SPF is a must with any retinol product, so make sure to slather it on! This product in particular also comes with a small sample size so you can patch-test it for any irritation before applying it.
Promising review: "I have been trialing for a year now the best quality skin items for wrinkles, fine line and skin care. This is an absolute must! It helps decrease fine lines and dry skin. I have spent hundreds of dollars reviewing and buying skin care products over the year to find the right items for a daily skin care routine!"
Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum
Vitamin C is a powerhouse in combatting dullness and dark spots, and this serum is simply loaded with it. The formula is light and thin, so you only need to use a little bit at a time to cover your entire face. It also boasts hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to simultaneously smooth and hydrate the skin!
Promising review: "I love this product! I have used other Vit C serums and this one spreads more easily and does not irritate my face. I like the applicator because not too much comes out at one time so you don't waste any of it. I put about 4 drops in my hands and spread it out on my face. The only thing to be careful about is not to get it close to your eyes because it will burn. Otherwise, it has lightened and evened out my 67 year old skin. Will buy again."
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Serum
Hyaluronic acid should be your go-to if dryness is your main skincare concern. This formula is created with several different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to deeply penetrate the skin as well as leave a nice, dewy layer on top of it. Use it in conjunction with a good moisturizer, and you'll notice that your skin will be loads more hydrated!
Promising review: "Just purchased another 2 pack of the serum. I have been on a mission to find the best affordable skincare for many years, and so far this is the first hyaluronic serum I've been overjoyed with and purchased again. It does not take a whole lot to get a good coverage and my face ends up feeling soft and smooth all day after applying. Other ones I've tried would not moisturize that well for that long and I felt like I had to use a lot of product to get anywhere near the results I wanted."
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
This gentle exfoliating serum includes both AHAs and BHAs, which help improve the look of pores, blemishes, and fine lines. With aging skin, it's important to opt for chemical exfoliants like this rather than skin-damaging methods of physical exfoliation which can further perpetuate uneven tone and texture and fine lines.
Promising review: "This serum is a staple in my routine. It brightens my skin tone and smooths out any texture issues I might have. It's never irritating. It goes on a bit sticky if applied alone, but give it a minute to sink in and dry and the sticky texture goes away. Great staple acid serum."
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Complex Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Since we produce less natural collagen as we age, it can be uber-important to supplement the skin with it in order to boost its overall hydration and retention capabilities. This 100% vegan formula also packs in hyaluronic acid, floral extracts, and Japanese camellia oil to further hydrate and soothe your complexion.
Promising review: "I've been using this serum for a while now and iI can really tell a difference when I sit using it for a bit. I try to stay on top of ordering it so I don't run out! It's so lightweight and absorbs well. I love how firm and even toned my skin looks because of it. I get compliments on my complexion and I know it's because of this serum."
Mutha Hyaluronic Serum
This "skin barrier-loving" serum may be notably lightweight and oil-free, but it delivers intense results in terms of hydration. It includes 4 different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin is hydrated, inside and out. It also features anti-inflammatory aloe vera and botanical extracts and ferments that protect the skin's natural barrier.
Promising review: "I am in my mid-40s and want to do what I can to prevent the signs of aging, so I've been looking for a good Hyaluronic serum. This one by Mutha is exactly what I needed! It is gentle and soothing, absorbs easily with no greasiness, is unscented and not at all irritating to my skin. It works well under makeup and with the rest of my skincare routine. A little goes a long way so one bottle will last a long time. I just wish I had this sooner!"
