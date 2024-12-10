Meet The '1923' Season 2 Cast (Including A Brand New Cast Member)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Without a doubt, the best part of Yellowstone spinoff 1923 is its cast. I already knew Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford were serious stars, but watching them together is a masterclass in empathy and strength, while Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer have the most insane chemistry I've ever seen.
Whether you've been waiting for news on the season 2 release date since the moment season 1 ended, or you hopped on the Yellowstone train after seeing Brandon in It Ends With Us, we're getting 1923 season 2 soon! New episodes drop February 23, which means you have just enough time to watch all of season 1 again and geek out over the entire cast.
While we for the new episodes to premiere on February 23, here's everyone in the 1923 season 2 cast.
1. Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton
Lo Smith/Paramount+
Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford leads the cast as patriarch Jacob Dutton.
2. Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Helen Mirren plays the strong and ever-dependable Cara Dutton, whom I LOVE.
3. Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
Lo Smith/Paramount+
The 1923 season 2 cast includes Brandon Sklenar as the adventurous Spencer Dutton, who's currently on a mission to get back to the Yellowstone ranch. Here's a photo of him looking particularly wistful.
4. Julia Schlaepfer as Alex
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
We'll also see the return of Julia Schlaepfer as Alex (not Alexandra), who's using nothing but the return address on Cara's letters to find the Dutton family.
5. Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
Christopher Saunders/Paramount+
Darren Mann stars as Jack Dutton, Jacob & Cara's great-nephew and Spencer's nephew.
6. Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford Dutton
Trae Patton/Paramount+
1923 season 2 will also star Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford Dutton, Jack's wife.
7. Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater
Lo Smith/Paramount+
Aminah Nieves stars as Teonna Rainwater, who's one of the characters I'm most excited to see again.
8. Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis
Trae Patton/Paramount+
The 1923 season 2 cast includes Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis.
9. Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
Christopher Saunders/Paramount+
Jerome Flynn will return for 1923 season 2 as the scheming and ever-angry Banner Creighton.
10. Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Sebastian Roché will return as Father Renaud, who's still hunting Teonna.
11. Isabel May as Elsa Dutton
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Thankfully, we'll see (or rather, hear) Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, the narrator for 1923 season 2.
12. Andy Dispensa as Luca
5&2 Productions
The final 1923 season 2 cast member in our roundup is The Chosen star Andy Dispensa as a new character named Luca, who's “a young man working in the engine room of a merchant ship.”
Which 1923 season 2 cast member are you most excited to reunite with? I'm so excited to see Julia and Brandon together onscreen again. I need Alex and Spencer to reunite ASAP! Read up on The Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In 2025 — it's going to be another great year of TV.
