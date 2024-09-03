Kiernan Shipka's 'Sweethearts' Gives Thanksgiving The Rom-Com Treatment
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The holidays are about spending time with your loved ones and eating a ton of good food. And apparently it's also time for breakups. In Max's new movie, Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga play two best friends trying to navigate friendship, relationships, and adulthood during their first year at college. When they make a pact to break up with their significant others, they wind up having one of the most chaotic nights of their lives, presumably on Drunksgiving (when people party the Wednesday before Thanksgiving).
It's unclear whether this movie will wind up on our list of favorite friends-to-loversstories, or if the relationship between Shipka and Hiraga's characters will stay platonic. Either way, we don't get many Thanksgiving-themed movies, and I'll take every one we can get! Here's everything you need to know about Sweethearts, on Max this fall.
What is Sweethearts about?
Max
Sweethearts Plot
Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga play two best friends who are trying to nagviate friendship, relationships, and adulthood during their first year at college. When they return home for Thanksgiving break, and agree to break up with their high school sweethearts before classes start back up, a chaotic night out ends up putting their friendship to the ultimate test.
When is Sweethearts coming out?
Max
Sweethearts Release Date
Sweethearts is premiering on Max Thursday, November 28, which also happens to be Thanksgiving! We'll start perfecting our mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce now.
Who's in the cast of Sweethearts?
Max
Sweethearts Cast
The cast of Sweethearts includes Kiernan Shipka, Nico Hiraga, Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman, Ava Demary, Charlie Hall, Joel Kim Booster, and Christine Taylor.
