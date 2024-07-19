The Best New Movies Of 2024 (So Far) & Where To Stream Them
Suncoast — Stream on Hulu
Searchlight Pictures
Being a teenage girl in 2005 Florida means Doris is navigating parties, cliques, and crushes. (Read: she's literally just trying to survive high school). When her mom checks her dying brother into the facility at the center of the Terri Schiavo case, Doris' new friendship with a protestor working through his own grief might just help Doris come to terms with hers.
You can stream Suncoast on Hulu now. The movie stars Nico Parker, Laura Linney, and Woody Harrelson.
Dune 2 — Stream On Max
Warner Bros. Pictures
In Dune 2, Paul Atreides has joined the Fremen, but despite escaping the Harkonnens, his life is far from easy. Half the Fremen think he's their savior, while the other half think he's a fraud. While learning the Fremen's way of life, and working to avenge his father's murder, Paul must accept his identity — and its consequences.
Dune 2 is on Max now and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson.
Música — Stream on Prime Video
Prime Video
Rudy's an artist with synesthesia, which means he finds the music in everything. It sounds like fun at first glance, until it starts messing with his daily life. But when a woman named Isabella turns his world upside down (and makes it even more colorful), they embark on a beautiful journey to figure out what they really want from life. My favorite fact about this movie is that Rudy Mancuso is Camila Mendes' boyfriend IRL!
Música is available to stream on Prime Video. The movie stars Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, Maria Mancuso, and J.B. Smoove.
Civil War — Rent on Amazon Prime Video
A24
In this 2024 movie, a group of journalists make their way across an apocalyptic, war-torn modern America. And as they get closer to the White House (and the rebels trying to take it over), they have to fight to stay alive.
Rent Civil War on Amazon Prime Video stars Kirsten Dunst, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Wagner Moura, Jesse Plemmons, Cailee Spaeny.
Challengers — Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon MGM Studios
If you ask me, Challengers might just go down as the single best movie of 2024. The film follows ex-tennis player Tashi, who's trying to help her husband Art find his game. When Art winds up in a match against Patrick (his ex-best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend), things get way complicated — on and off the court.
Challengers is on Amazon Prime Video now and stars Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor, and Zendaya.
The Idea Of You — Stream on Prime Video
Prime Video
Get ready for the Tumblr, fanfiction story of your dreams. Solène is a 40-something single mom who ends up at Coachella with her teen daughter after their original chaperone falls through. She's excited for the mother-daughter bonding time but falling for 24-year-old frontman Hayes Campbell? That was not on her agenda.
The Idea of You drops is on Prime Video and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway, Ella Rubin, and Reid Scott.
The Fall Guy — Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Universal Pictures
After a stunt gone wrong, Colt Seavers gave up his career as Hollywood's hottest stuntman. These days, he's prioritizing his mental and physical health. That is, until the star of his ex's blockbuster goes missing, and it's up to Colt to find him.
The Fall Guy is on Amazon Prime Video and stars Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Ryan Gosling, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham.
Kinds of Kindness — In Theaters Now
Searchlight Pictures
Kinds of Kindness is an anthology movie, which means it ties three different stories (with the same cast members) together into one cinematic experience. Each story is all about love, longing, and revenge, and TBH, it's not for the faint of heart. If you're squeamish like me, be prepared!
Kinds of Kindness is in theaters now and stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.
A Quiet Place: Day One — In Theaters Now
Paramount Pictures
A Quiet Place: Day One opens on a normal day in New York City. Sam heads into the city with her cat to see a show, but when the Death Angels attack, EVERYTHING changes. Teaming up with a law student named Eric, Sam is on a mission more important than anything: survive (and find the best pizza in Harlem). Watch our coverage from the A Quiet Place: Day One New York City premiere here!
A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters. The movie stars Djimon Hounsou, Lupita Nyong’o, Denis O’Hare Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.
Twisters — In Theaters Now
Universal Pictures
This summer's hottest blockbuster is finally in theaters! In Twisters, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star as Tyler and Kate, a social media sensation and an ex-storm chaser determined to help tornado victims by minimizing the storms. If they survive, that is.
Twisters is in theaters now and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Maura Tierney.
