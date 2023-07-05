Kourtney And Kim's Fight Isn't Over Yet — But Will Their Latest Rift Be Permanent?
For those of us who have siblings, you know the occasional sibling rivalry is inevitable. I'm the youngest of three, and while things never got physical, there have definitely been disagreements that led to shouting matches. It's no wonder why I'm drawn to the relationship dynamics of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kardashians siblings.
The Kardashian clan may be in the spotlight due to their overall successes, but they're still a family. We can trade ideas about how they can become better friends with each other, or we can acknowledge that siblings (and family in general) don't always get along. Focusing on the latter, let's just call a spade, a spade.
For sisters Kourtey and Kim, their relationship's had highs and lows — especially while learning about how to work with a sibling — but they've always navigated through it all at the end of the day. But their latest feud may be the one that fractures their relationship once and for all. Here's what happened.
What started Kourtney and Kim's fight in the first place?
Kourtney donned a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown during her wedding to Travis Barker. Six months later, Kim struck her own deal with Dolce & Gabbana. It may seem like NBD, but this ultimately upset Kourtney.
In a short clip of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim are seen having a sit-down to see if they can begin mending the tension in their relationship. Explaining why she was upset, Kourtney told Kim, "Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me."
How did Kourtney feel about it all?
Photo courtesy of Hulu
Not good, I'll tell you that. In the same clip, Kourtney's seen saying, “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney tells the cameras. She also said, “She chose the money over me — that’s why she never truly asked me.”
It's not hard to see why Kourtney is upset. To feel like your sibling chose financial gain over checking in with you to see if you were okay with it gives us second-hand sadness.
What does Kim have to say about Kourtney's allegation?
Kim feels confused about why her sister is so upset with her. Per People, she said, "I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud."
It's still too early to say, but there's a chance Kourtney may decide she's tired of the back-and-forth drama with her sister, no matter what Kim says. Honestly, I don't know what I'd do if my older sister decided she didn't want to talk to me, so I hope this doesn't happen for both of their sakes.
What do you think about their sibling rivalry? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.