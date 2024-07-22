Kim Cattrall Finally Revealed If Samantha Jones Will Return To 'And Just Like That...' Season 3
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
And just like that, Kim Cattrall revealed whether she'll return to the Max sequel series. The actress starred as Samantha Jones in Sex and The City from 1998-2004, and revived the role in two post-finale movies. While she made an appearance in And Just Like That... season 2, fans have been hoping we'll see her again in season 3, which will stream on Max in 2025.
Aw that’s so kind but I’m not 💋— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 21, 2024
When a fan shared an article from Elle claiming Samantha Jones (and Kim Cattrall) would return for And Just Like That... season 3, Kim responded to the post saying "Aw that's so kind but I'm not 💋." With the straightforward delivery (and the kiss emoji), this tweet is exactly the kind of thing Samantha herself would say — and it didn't take long for fans to respond.
"Kim, you were the whole reason I watched SATC to begin with," one user tweets. "Love your work! Miss you!"
"Our QUEEEEEEEEN!!!!" another user says.
Max
Kim Cattrall explained her reasons for not joining And Just Like That... in 2022, revealing she was never asked to join the reboot after expressing her disinterest in a potential third movie. (The third movie in question featured Samantha receiving unwanted photos from Miranda's 14-year-old son.) "It’s heartbreaking," she tells Variety, adding it's an "understatement" to say the third movie didn't allow Samantha to progress.
"Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago?" she continues. And with the story's added complexity and struggles, the job only got more complicated. "When the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?"
"It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” she says. “I also didn’t want to compromise what [Sex and the City] was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”
How do you feel about Kim Cattrall & Samantha Jones not returning to And Just Like That...season 3? Let us know in the comments, and read up on 15 Things We NEED to Happen In And Just Like That...Season 3.
Lead image via Max
