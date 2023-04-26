Aidan Stans Will Swoon Over The New Trailer For "And Just Like That" Season 2!
Carrie and the girls are back this June for And Just Like That season 2! The new trailer just dropped, and it's definitely giving off major OG Sex and the Cityvibes. From sultry lunchtime talks to everyone's iconic style, this season seems to return to each character's roots — in more ways than one. (We're looking at you, Carrie and Aidan 👀) Here's everything we know about MAX's And Just Like That season 2!
Watch The Official Trailer "And Just Like That" Season 2 Trailer
Okay, so to recap: Carrie's hooking up, Lily wants to start hooking up, and Miranda's old hookup Che seems more permanently in the picture. Still, I couldn't help but wonder...what's gonna happen to Steve in all this? Needless to say, we can't wait to see what unfolds this season!
When does "And Just Like That" season 2 come out?
The second season of And Just Like That doesn't have an exact release date, but it's set to premiere in June, 2023.
Where can I watch "And Just Like That" season 2?
You can stream And Just Like That on MAX (formerly known as "HBO Max").
Is Samantha coming back for "And Just Like That" season 2?
Kim Cattrall continues to maintain her distance from any Sex and the City projects. In regard to joining her former cast mates in And Just Like That, the Cattrall told Variety in May 2022, "It's a definite no." While we're sad we won't see Samantha officially on screen, we support a woman setting firm boundaries!
Who else is in "And Just Like That" season 2?
And Just Like That season 2 has a ton of returning cast, with a mix of recent faves alongside actors from the original Darren Star series. This season includes Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Evan Handler (Harry), David Eigenberg (Steve), Mario Cantone (Anthony), Sara Ramírez (Che), Sarita Choudhury (Seema), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya), Christopher Jackson (Herbert), Niall Cunningham (Brady), Cathy Ang (Lily), Alexa Swinton (Rose), and John Corbett (Aidan).
Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.