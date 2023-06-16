The Cast Of 'And Just Like That' Is Ultimately Happy To Have Kim Cattrall Back
Sex and the City is known for its steamy romances, tight-knit friendships, and iconic fashion (thanks to Patricia Field) — but the drama on set was equally talked about. For fans of the series, learning that tension was brewing when cameras weren't rolling felt like a shock to the system. Despite the undeniable chemistry the ladies brought to the screen, former cast member Kim Cattrall didn't share much off-screen camaraderie with her co-stars, previously acknowledging that she's "never been friends" with them.
Just when fans were sure she'd never appear on And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall decided to return as Samantha Jones for season 2. And Kim's castmates? They're happy. Let all the SATC girlies unite!
Cynthia Nixon Talks 'And Just Like That' Season 2 + Kim Cattrall
Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max
In an interview with People, Cynthia Nixon expressed her happiness about the cast coming together to create another great season. She said, "We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it." She didn't specifically name Kim Cattrall as the reason everyone was walking on "eggshells" in prior years, but she did imply that made things difficult during filming.
Although Kim is set to reprise her role in the season 2 finale, she didn't interact with her former co-stars IRL. When asked about the status of their relationship, Cynthia chose not to offer any comments. It seems the most important thing to the cast of And Just Like That is enjoying the process of filming and bringing viewers along their characters' journeys — and the viewers love Samantha.
We're personally here for this! As much as everyone would love to see an onscreen reunion of Samantha, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, we'll settle for a cameo — just hearing Cattrall's voice is enough to fill the void of not seeing her at all last season. And ultimately? We're happy to hear the ladies of this beloved cast are at peace with the place they're all in.
Watch The Official Trailer For 'And Just Like That' Season 2
Header image via Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
