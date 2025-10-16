LOL, Everyone Is Roasting Kim Kardashian For This Insane Comment

Kim Kardashian has gone viral yet again. Her viral "It seems like nobody wants to work these days" is a classic Kim-ism by now, but her recent appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy hasn't generated the same kind of goofy, meme-centered commentary. On the episode, Kim talked about grocery prices, and her comments have internet users "outraged." Yikes.

Here's what Kim Kardashian just said about milk at the grocery store — and what the internet is saying.

@kimkardashian @Call Her Daddy ♬ original sound - Kim Kardashian So, basically, on Call Her Daddy, Kim Kardashian revealed she doesn't know how much a gallon of milk costs. "I mean, I don't have a concept of what like certain simple things cost, which really, um is, you know, I'd like to know a little bit more about what like a milk carton cost," she said. In the same conversation, Kim also revealed her glam costs around $1 million a year. According to NBC News, since 2020, the average price of bacon has increased 35 percent, the price of ground beef has increased 19 percent, and the price of a dozen eggs has increased 23 percent. Meanwhile, the average salary has increased by 20 percent since 2020.

Naturally, the internet has had a lot to say about Kim's comments. "She's showing off her wealth like that while people in some countries can't even afford basic necessities? What a disgusting person," one X user tweeted, while a second said, "She should've kept this to herself." "She’s literally been rich every year of her existence on earth," another tweeted. "The Kardashians are the closest thing America has to a royal family." Another user drew parallels between Kim and Taylor Swift, who are often pitted against each other, saying, "imagine if Taylor Swift said this, we’ll never hear the end of it."

@thatstheteatweet #haileybaldwin #fypシ #fila #beliebers #popular #rhode ♬ Oh No - Kreepa But Kim isn't the only one who's received backlash for her approach to groceries. An ill-received Hailey Bieber x FILA campaign included the actress posing with groceries — and spilling them on the floor "in this economy." What do you think about this celebrity approach to groceries?

