It's almost outdoor decorating season! And McGee & Co.'s gorgeous outdoor collection is here to tempt our urges to decorating early with stunning finds. From plush outdoor pillows and elegant rugs to comfy furniture and charming floral plateware, this collection has everything to elevate your outdoor space. "I wanted this outdoor lounge to feel like a Southern veranda — inviting, layered, and effortlessly elegant," says Shea McGee. The new Spring 2025 collection is both timeless and relaxed, "perfect for lingering conversations and warm breezes," Shea adds. I'm especially loving the cozy seating, classic patterns, and stylish entertaining pieces that are actually affordable.

Check out all the earthy, elegant outdoor decor from McGee & Co below!

McGee & Co. Melrose Striped Tablecloth This linen tablecloth, featuring a charming green and ivory palette, makes every outdoor occasion feel just a little more festive and special. Celebrate from spring to fall!

McGee & Co. Alcott Melamine Dinner Plates (Set of 4) The scalloped edge and delicate border on these melamine plates bring a perfect blend of charm and playfulness to your outdoor table. It also has a bit of a vintage Euro vibe.

McGee & Co. Crosley Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Make your space super cozy with thoughtfully designed pillows, like the Crosley Indoor/Outdoor Pillow, featuring a classic plaid motif and playful fringe. Ah, so cozy and pretty!

McGee & Co. Amherst Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug What I love about McGee & Co.'s outdoor rugs is that they look just as elegant inside. The Amherst Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug in a golden yellow plaid is actually soft and is easy to clean — perfect for high-traffic indoor/outdoor areas.

McGee & Co. Nola Paper Mache Vase Give your outdoor space the living room treatment with details like potted greenery. The Nola Paper Mache Vase elevates your table with a modern rustic aesthetic.

McGee & Co. Berkeley Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug This navy and white gingham rug with brown natural stripes is another soft indoor-outdoor rug made from recycled materials, and perfect for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas.

McGee & Co. Haviland Outdoor Sofa with Striped Cushions Bold cabana stripes get me every time. This weather-resistant sofa is just as comfy as it is cute.

McGee & Co. Cadie Outdoor Chaise Lounge the spring days away with a good book on this teak-framed chaise and weather-resistant fabric.

McGee & Co. The Market Umbrella Fringe makes everything better. The Market Umbrella can withstand spring's fickle weather while bringing vintage vibes to your space.

McGee & Co. Sanibel Acrylic Goblets (Set of 4) Elevate your outdoor drinkware with these break-resistant ribbed goblets. Spring mocktails are so close.

McGee & Co. Fontaine Melamine Dinner Plates (Set of 4) Embrace spring 2025's romantic trend with these floral dinner plates, paired with dainty Wilkie Floral Napkins.

McGee & Co. Bonjour Doormat Set the stage for an inviting escape with this charming welcome mat. Très chic!

McGee & Co. Classic Pool Float Cannonball! Make the most of the warmer months with the classic pool float in navy and white stripes. It has a hanging hook for storage too!

