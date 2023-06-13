The First Look At “Bridgerton” Season 3 Reveals A Huge Clue About The Plot
I am head over heels in love with all things Bridgerton. The relationships, the characters, the Gossip Girl-meets-Jane Austen storylines. But more than anything else, I love the costumes. It's clear throughout the first season that each family has their own color representing the journey ahead of them — the beloved Bridgertons wear sophisticated blues and lavenders while the Featheringtons wear loud yellows as they try to climb the social ladder.
After season two dropped, costume designer Sophie Canale revealed to People that the green dress Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) wears in episode four was a nod to her future relationship with Colin Bridgerton. After all, green *is* a mix of yellow and blue. Thanks to some looks at Bridgerton season 3, this costume color theory is one detail that continues to ring true.
In a behind-the-scenes shot of Penelope and her mother standing outside, you can see that they're both wearing green instead of their usual lemon yellow. But instead of a pastel green like her previous dress, this one is very vibrant and tinged with a lot of warm tones. Even if Penelope is growing, the ties to her family are still strong.
Considering season two ended with Penelope getting into a fight with Eloise — and overhearing Colin say he would never court her — it makes sense that Penelope would turn more into her family than ever before.
However, in an on-set interview with This Morning, Coughlan wore a dress that appears to be a muted seafoam, meaning it features more blue than yellow.
If Penelope wears lime at the beginning of the season and seafoam at the end, it's a perfect representation of her emotional arc. She moves from feeling overshadowed by her family to being embraced by Colin (hopefully sooner rather than later!!), and it creates a whole new color just for her.
Penelope is, and always will be, a mix of both Featherington and her love for Colin. Good thing for us, Canale takes us on that journey with her.
What is the new season of Bridgerton about?
After giving up on whether Colin could ever return her feelings, Penelope decides to find a husband who will give her the independence she needs as Lady Whistledown. But when Colin offers to help her along the way, and his help begins to pay off, he realizes that his feelings for her might be more than platonic.
Which couple will season 3 of Bridgerton be about?
Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. This is the first time fans will get to see a couple they've been rooting for since the beginning, and I can't wait!
When is Bridgerton season 3 is coming out?
We don't have a release date for season 3 of Bridgerton yet, but we're hoping to see it by Christmas. Until then, catch up on the first two seasons, as well as the prequel series Queen Charlotte, on Netflix.
Does Daphne appear in season 3 of Bridgerton?
No, Daphne will not be in season 3 of Bridgerton. Actress Phoebe Dynevor revealed she wouldn't return to the series at the Sundance Film Festival inJanuary of 2023.
