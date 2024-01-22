15 Brand New Movies Based On Books That Are Worth Watching
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Sometimes, watching movies based on books can be a double-edged sword. If you're a tried-and-true fan of the book, and you know the ins and outs of all the characters' motivations, it can feel like you've been shut out of the internal workings of the story. Not to mention the sets and costumes can look totally different! But sometimes filmmakers strike gold, and a book to movie adaptation is exactly what readers everywhere envisioned. Whether you're a "I have to read the book before I see the movie" kind of person, or you can't remember the last time you picked up a novel, these are some movies based on books you won't want to miss!
Dune 2
After Paul (Timothée Chalamet) joins Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, he learns more about his destiny, and realizes he has to choose between the love of his life and fate of the universe. Still reeling from the loss of his father, Paul does everything he can to avoid the future he keeps seeing in visions.
The Color Purple
In this brand new adaptation of the Broadway musical, in the face of abuse and racism she endures, Celie (Fantasia Barrino) dreams of reuniting with her sister Nettie in Africa after they're separated as teenagers. Not only is the story emotional and gripping, but the costumes, music, and characters come together to form something truly unforgettable.
Red, White & Royal Blue
Rom-com lovers couldn't get enough of this book when it went viral on TikTok — and when the movie based on the romance book hit Prime Video! Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the POTUS (who's played by icon Uma Thurman), whose relationship with Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) quickly turns from hate to romance.
Argylle
This book-to-movie adaptation follows introverted spy writer Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), who gets sucked into the spy world after her fictional books start to reflect the real world a little too much. The cast also stars Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, and Samuel L. Jackson. Talk about stacked!
Sitting In Bars With Cake
Yara Shahidi's Jane is a talented baker who's literally juts trying to make it through her '20s. Her best friend Corinne (Odessa A’zion) convinces Jane to start bringing her delicious cakes into bars — but when Corinne gets a life-changing diagnosis, the women use their year of cake to find joy in the hardest of times.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
This iconic book finally got the film treatment, and it stars Rachel McAdams no less! This book adaptation is all about Margaret, who's doing her best to get through middle school — and all the isolation, confusion, and crushes that come with it — when her family moves from the city into the suburbs.
The Princess Diaries 3
Considering The Princess Diaries 2 featured Mia at 21 years old, I know that The Princess Diaries 3 will deviate from Meg Cabot's books. I also know that the third installment in the beloved movie series will continue the story the other two movies have already set up. Before Gary Marshall (the movies' director) passed away, he told People that film lead Anne Hathaway and he hoped to set the third movie in New York City. I would love to see that!
Meet Me At The Lake
This movie based on a book follows Fern during two different times in her life: in her early 20s, she spent the most magical 24 hours with a boy named Will. They shared the hopes and dreams they didn't dare tell anyone else, and even though they agreed to meet back up a year later, Fern never saw Will again. That is, until ten years later, when she returns to her mother's lakeside resort after her mother's death and finds him there.
It Ends With Us
Lily Bloom (played by Blake Lively in the new film) finally moves out of her small town to open a flower shop in Boston. After a memorable evening with Ryle, it feels like life is starting to work itself out. But when Lily comes face-to-face with her first love Atlas, Lily realizes she can't hide from her past anymore.
Mother's Instinct
This book adaptation stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway as best friends whose relationship is put to the ultimate test after tragedy. When Céline's (Hathaway) son falls off a balcony and she has to come to terms with her grief, Alice (Chastain) begins noticing Céline's bizarre behavior — and is left questioning her own maternal instincts.
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, which released in 2008, covers multiple books in this series, which makes me think this new movie based on the books will focus on the final installment: Sisterhood Everlasting. The book is all about the five sisters reuniting after ten years — and about the love that connected them from the beginning. Not only would this be a natural next step for the film series, but it would also serve as an emotional and beautiful conclusion!
The Chronicles of Narnia
Following the success of Barbie, Greta Gerwig is back with her take on The Chronicles of Narnia. While I don't have word on *which* of the seven books will be used in the adaptation (although my guess is The Magician's Nephew), I do know that they're all filled with magic, themes of family, and enduring hope.
Book Lovers
Nora is a Manhattan literary agent convinced love will never find her, and decides to join her sister on a North Carolina mountain getaway (a getaway, I might add, where she keeps running into prickly book editor Charlie). But the more time Nora spends with Charlie, the more she wants to know — about him and herself. I don't have an official casting announcement but I would love to see Joe Keery as Charlie!
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Evelyn Hugo is FINALLY telling her story in this movie based on a book. In an exclusive interview with a promising young journalist, the fictional Hollywood star reveals all the secrets and scandals the world has always wanted to know. Turns out, there's even more to her seven marriages than anyone could have guessed.
Crying in H Mart
This memoir follows indie rockstar Michelle Zauner as she chronicles her Korean-American childhood, and her relationship with her mother, from their bond over food to spending time journeying around Korea together. But when her mother passes away, Michelle has to figure out what life looks like without her.
What do you think is the best book to movie adaptation?
