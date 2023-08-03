You Can Now Buy A Kylie Jenner Bratz Doll
Kylie Jenner is a Bratz girl living in a Bratz world! After a summer of all things Barbie, the Y2K classic toy brand teamed up with Kylie in their first-ever celebrity collaboration. We all know the KarJenners have some, well, interesting streams of income — but this is one collab we’re totally on board with.On Tuesday, the brand launched six miniature Kylie dolls (dubbed the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles) that recreate some of her most iconic fashion looks, like her 2019 and 2022 Met Gala outfits, and even feature Norman, her beloved Italian greyhound.
Image via Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles
“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Kylie said in a press release announcing the collaboration. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!”
One of the dolls sports Kylie’s 2019 Met Gala look, where she wore a lilac feathery Versace dress and a matching purple wig for “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Kylie’s somewhat controversial Off-White bridal-inspired look from the 2022 Met Gala, where she honored late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, is also translated in doll-form.
Other looks include Kylie at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in a black Mugler high-slit gown, and the dazzling crown and black corset gown she wore to the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening in New York City last year.
“This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration,” Bratz Creative Director Jasmin Larian shared. “Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive. Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”
And this isn’t all we’ll see from Kylie and Bratz, at least according to Kylie. “more @bratz surprises coming soon 🤍,” The Kardashians star teased on her IG Story.
TBH, this sounds like the perfect collaboration to us. Kylie has always given us Bratz vibes, and it’s fun to see her most iconic looks immortalized in Bratz-form!
