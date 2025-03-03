Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Just Had Major PDA At The Oscars

Of all the recent celebrity relationships, Timothée Chalamet xKylie Jenner have us sat! Her, a highly-decorated makeup and reality TV mogul, and him, an award-winning and frequently thirsted-over actor – the initials rumors seemed too far fetched! But, my longstanding suspicions were proven so terribly wrong when the duo went public with a slew of steamy kisses. Where it all took place? None other than Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, which is equally iconic and confusing.

Since then, the couple has been seen together in public from the stands at Coco Gauff's US Open Finals game to a Saturday Night Live afterparty, and the 2024 Golden Globes. Though I love relishing in this pair's love, I can't help but wonder: How did this unlikely couple come together? What exactly led up to the hard launch?

Well, question no more – below, a comprehensive timeline of Timothée and Kylie’s relationship, which some are calling a “hot romance,” and others deeming it more “fun and uncomplicated."

Here's the latest news on Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner's relationship.

March 2025 They’re so in love pic.twitter.com/HCjOgkcJxM — timothee & kylie (@kylotheenation) March 2, 2025 After being very supportive throughout the run for A Complete Unknown, Kylie Jenner joined Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars. And not only did they celebrate Timmy's role as Bob Dylan, but they got very up close and personal with some serious PDA.

January 2024 Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share a kiss at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jFGzMzIEBK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024 Timothée and Kylie attended the 81st Golden Globes (their first awards show as a couple) on January 7. Timmy was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in the chart-topping Wonka. The two didn't step out together on the red carpet, but Kylie was there to support Timothée during the rest of the ceremony. The pair was spotted getting real comfortable together, even sharing a quick kiss that ended up on screen. So cute!

December 2023 Kylie and Timmy have been happy ever since. According to a source that spoke with People, Kylie has confidently declared Timothée as her boyfriend. The pair is "incredibly happy" as they both show support to one another's careers and endeavors. “He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source said. “They both try to attend important events for each other.” The inside source also noted that Timothée is “in awe of everything [Kylie] is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.” So sweet!

November 2023 In November, Timothée hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest boygenius. While fans expected to see Kylie in the audience, she actually joined him for the afterparty to celebrate his performance.

September 2023 Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023 All of that brings us to Labor Day 2023, when Timmy and Kylie popped up extremely publicly at the Beyoncé concert. This was the first time we saw some PDA from the two, and it sent the internet into a spiral. Many a social media post was made, documenting the couple’s kissing and hugging escapades in a VIP area.

Photo by Mike Stobe / Stringer / Getty Images Sport The weekend after the concert, Timmy and Kylie were spotted sitting in the stands at the US Open Finals in New York. Pictures taken of the two included shots of them with their arms around the other, them kissing, and taking pictures of each other in the stands.

August 2023 Gasp! Timothée and Kylie supposedly broke up – though sources covering the news were contradicting one another. While Life & Style reported their alleged breakup, TMZ dispelled the claims, with one insider affirming that “everything is cool between the two [and] they're still an item.” Throughout the fall, their relationship remained very casual and the duo was staying out of the public eye.

April 2023 The aforementioned dating rumors began after a few instances between the couple went public. First, one of Jenner’s cars was photographed parked outside of Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills. Later in April, the pair also allegedly grabbed tacos from a stand together in Santa Monica, enjoying them in the backseat of Jenner’s Range Rover. At the time, an insider told Peoplethat the two were “getting to know each other.” Another told Us Weekly that they had only hung out “a couple of times” and “things [weren’t] that serious.” Despite it all, Jenner reportedly “[liked] what she [saw]” and her and Timmy had “good chemistry.” Between April, May, and June of 2023, the couple were simply enjoying “casually seeing each other,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly met for the first time in January 2023. The pair was spotted together at a John Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week, and their interaction was published (and subsequently amplified) by blind items outlet, Deuxmoi, via Instagram Stories. This came not long after Jenner had made her official break with longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott. They still share two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire Webster, 1.

Are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating? Yes, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are officially dating as of September 2023.

How old are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? Timothée Chalamet is 29 years old and Kylie Jenner is 27 years old.

